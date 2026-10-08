Punjab Kings Lose Two Coaches as Major Staff Changes Begin
Punjab Kings have gone through a massive change in its coaching staff. Their fast bowling coach and batting coach have stepped down from their respective positions. It is reported that Ricky Ponting will be giving the new appointments for the team soon.
Punjab Kings have started to prepare themselves for the upcoming IPL season. And before the auction, the team thought that it would be better to bring up some changes in its coaching staff. Brad Haddin, their batting coach, and James Hopes, their bowling coach, have parted ways with the team.
Since their stint with the line-up came to an end, the team has decided to call off their time and move on to the new individuals. It should be noted that their departure comes right after Sairaj Bahutule, their spin coach, also left the team. This means Punjab Kings will be looking forward to three important positions ahead of the next season.
Haddin and Hopes played an important role for Punjab Kings in the IPL, helping the team to reach the finals in 2025. Now that their time with the line-up has come to an end, it has been reported that Ricky Ponting will be looking forward to the new appointments.
Our Take
Punjab Kings have come closer to the IPL title but they have still not managed to achieve the same. As the team aims to breach the fortress in the upcoming season, they have decided that it would be better to bring up some changes to the coaching staff. It remains to be seen who will be appointed across these positions in the line-up, but it is sure that the team won't be taking this decision in a hurry.