The match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface. The new ball will be able to come nicely to the bat, but the seamers will be able to extract the early movement. Spinners will also be able to find grip in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down when the game progresses. Evening dew is expected to make it better for the chasing team. The temperatures will be moderate, as humidity is expected in the city with no chance of rain. A first innings score in the range of 165-175 will be considered as competitive.