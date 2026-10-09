Shane Watson Reveals the Biggest Reason Behind India’s Inconsistency
Gautam Gambhir has given the required results to the Indian team as the Head Coach. But the results have been quite inconsistent for the team across different formats of the game. Shane Watson has pointed out the major reason for the same, as he slams the team changes.
The Indian team has faced a lot of challenges in the different formats of the game lately. While they have been able to secure wins, there are areas where their performances have been inconsistent. Whether it is Tests, ODIs, or T20Is, the team just continues to fight this inconsistency.
But a solution to the same never seems to come out. Despite the changes being made to the team, the Indian team is still not able to perform as consistently as it used to do. Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, has talked about the same, as he highlighted the key reason why this is happening.
He said, “The thing that you continue to see and the reason India have been inconsistent under Gambhir is the chopping and changing around the batting order all the time. Players are coming in and out always, and when the team is unsettled, be it the batting order or players coming in and out, that just makes it more difficult for the team to be consistent. That's why India have been so inconsistent.”
Our Take
The statement made by Shane Watson on India's inconsistency is a huge one, but it highlights the major challenges being faced by the team. The batting order has received a lot of changes, regardless of the format of the game. In T20Is we have seen Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with the other players, fighting for a spot in the playing XI. If the team is able to find consistency with one line-up, the consistency in results will be back.