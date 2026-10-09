Sitanshu Kotak Reveals Why India Recalled Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Four Years
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his comeback to the Indian team after four years. He will be available for the lineup in the T20I series against New Zealand, starting later this month. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, talked about his comeback in a recent interview.
One of the biggest headlines over the last few days has been about the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After giving his best for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in consecutive IPL seasons, he has managed to bring his comeback to the national side.
His bowling performances were the key to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win two IPL titles. Now that he is back with the Indian team, fans just can't wait for the series against the West Indies to come to an end. On his comeback to the national side, even the Indian coaching staff had something to say.
Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach of the Indian team, talked about it by saying, “One thing is obviously with the selectors, but I can give you an answer based on what I think. In New Zealand, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can't beat experience. The young bowlers are good, they are performing well and getting selected. But at some stage you also need some experience. That might be one reason.”
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Sitanshu Kotak also knows how much experience the Indian team actually requires. Even though the team has excelled in its batting line-up in the shortest format of the game, there is still a lot left to do in the bowling line-up. With players such as Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh being present, Bhuvi leading them for the first time in the New Zealand will be a major boost for the team.