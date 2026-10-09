Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach of the Indian team, talked about it by saying, “One thing is obviously with the selectors, but I can give you an answer based on what I think. In New Zealand, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can't beat experience. The young bowlers are good, they are performing well and getting selected. But at some stage you also need some experience. That might be one reason.”