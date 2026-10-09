Twitter Erupts as David Warner Chooses MS Dhoni Over Adam Gilchrist.

Twitter Reacts as David Warner Picks MS Dhoni as Cricket’s Best Wicketkeeper
David Warner went through a rapid fire, where he had to choose his best wicket-keeper. Among the names of the greatest in the game, he decided to stick with one. He picked Dhoni as the greatest wicket-keeper in the game, over Adam Gilchrist.
David Warner is currently a part of the WCL, where he is playing for Australia. And in this tournament, he also went through some fun events which have gone viral all over the internet. One of them was a rapid fire round including the former Australian batsman, where he had to make choices.
These choices were surrounding the best wicket-keeper for him. A number of wicket-keepers were named ahead of MS Dhoni, but when the name of Captain Cool was announced, it seems that he didn't care what the other option was.
Dhoni remained his main choice in the game, as he even put him above the Australian great, Adam Gilchrist. This also shocked the fans, but it shows how much Warner has valued the talent of the former Indian skipper, who has been great in the IPL and internationals too.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
We Know
@mufaddal_vohra Warner said greatest keeper. Chennai said we know, next.— Raj That! Who is Roger? (@NairProcess) October 9, 2026
David Warner said that MS Dhoni is the greatest wicket-keeper in the game. But the fans in Chennai said that they already know the same, now he should tell who is next?
Unfulfilled Dream
@mufaddal_vohra Ohh man @davidwarner31 in CSK jersey will always remain a dream for me. One my most favourite players of all time.— ब्रूस वेन (@PranjalJha07) October 9, 2026
David Warner in the CSK jersey has been a dream for various Yellow Army fans. And this might remain unfulfilled, as the only yellow jersey he wore was of the Australian team.
No One Can Argue
@mufaddal_vohra No one can argue, MS Dhoni in international cricket 538 matches 829 dismissals (3rd most ever, behind Boucher 998 and Gilchrist 905) 195 stumpings, the most by any keeper He's also the only keeper with 100+ ODI stumpings (123).— Sports DB (@sportsdblive) October 9, 2026
No one can argue the fact that Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper in the game. He holds the record for most catches and stumpings across different formats of the game.