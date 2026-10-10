After the match, Gautam Gambhir criticised the batter-friendly conditions, as he said, “Who doesn't want a good competition between bat and ball? Of course. What you want, we also want. If you want an even contest, then we also want an even contest, because bowlers are our bowlers too, right? They aren't foreign bowlers, their careers are also at stake. They also worked hard to sit in this dressing room, it’s not like they didn't work hard. They have also worked hard. So if there is an even competition, it will be good, and better cricket will be seen.”