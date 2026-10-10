Mohammed Shami Reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Return to Team India
Bhuvneshwar Kumar received his comeback call to the Indian team a few days back. This also raised calls on the internet for Mohammed Shami to be picked in the team. Ahead of the Ranji Trophy, Shami has reacted to Bhuvneshwar making his return to the Indian team.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, two talented pacers having the same story. As Bhuvneshwar was able to make his return to the Indian team after a long time, fans are now waiting for Shami to be back in the fray too.
After a huge gap of four years, Bhuvi has been picked by the selectors for the T20I series against New Zealand. Following his return, it is expected that Shami would be able to make his return too, as the latter is preparing himself for the Ranji Trophy. On the internet, calls for his comeback have taken over, as he has done well for India in the ICC events.
Recently, Shami has talked about the return of Bhuvi to the Indian side. He said, “Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that’s good for him. But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match. If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss.”
Our Take
Mohammed Shami is not focused on being targeted by the selectors again. Instead, he has now changed his focus on being a player who focuses more on his performances. Moreover, taking a look at the performances of the Indian team has made him know that it is a loss for the team itself in not having a player like him in the line-up.