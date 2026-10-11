PM Modi to Interact With India’s Asian Games Champions in New Delhi
The Indian team won the Asian Games cricket competition once again, a few days back. It has been reported that the Gold winning team will be meeting the Indian Prime Minister on 15 October. This gesture by the Indian PM has invited a lot of praises from the fans.
The Indian team has been on its absolute peak in the shortest format of the game. Even after having a change in its captaincy, the team was able to win the finals of the Asian Games, defending the title successfully in the finals against Pakistan. This was the first tournament where India was being led by Shreyas Iyer.
Being the top team in the ICC rankings, India advanced directly to the quarter final match against Afghanistan. With this game being washed out, India went on to face Sri Lanka in the semi-final match, winning the game by 124 runs. The finals was set between India and Pakistan, as India won the game by 19 runs.
With India defending the gold medal once again, it was a proud moment for the nation. Reports suggest that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be meeting with the team on October 15.
Our Take
The act by the Indian Prime Minister to meet the Gold medalists in cricket is being praised all over the internet. It will be a proud moment for all the players, including the young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest gold medalist in the history of the tournament.