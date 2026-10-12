Naman Dhir’s Wicket-Taking Trick Has a Rare Catch for Batters
Naman Dhir has shown a rare condition whenever he took a wicket for the Indian team. The batsmen whose wicket was taken by Dhir was also the one who smashed him for a six on the previous ball. This has been the story of all the five wickets he has taken in this series.
Naman Dhir, who made his debut as an all-rounder, has shown his skills with the ball at his very best. He stepped in as a replacement for Washington Sundar, but has now been the leading wicket-taker for India in this series, by taking 5 wickets in just 3 matches.
And all the five wickets taken by the young talent in this series have shown the same pattern. The batsman who lost his wicket against Naman Dhir was also the one who smashed him for a six on the previous ball. This happened for all the three wickets he took for the team in the first T20I.
And it repeated even when he took two more wickets in the third T20I of the series. Now even the batters might be scared of facing him right after they have smashed him for a six, as he might dismiss them on the very next ball.
Our Take
Naman Dhir has dominated for the Indian team in the shortest format of the game. As he continues this rare skill of taking wickets right after being smashed for a six, it shows that he has worked on his bowling skills to a great extent. Now fans will be hoping that he continues this skill of taking wickets in the same way for the remaining two T20Is, which will keep him in a rare record no bowler thought of achieving.