Tilak Varma Finally Opens Up on Bizarre Run Out Against West Indies.

Tilak Varma Reveals What Really Happened During His Run Out
Tilak Varma had a hilarious way to be dismissed in the previous T20I against West Indies. As he thought that the ball went for a boundary, he was casually walking towards the bowler’s end. But with the West Indies saving the boundary, he lost his wicket in the most unexpected way.
While India was able to win the third T20I against West Indies, Tilak Varma didn't have a good time in the game. There was a brain fade moment during the 17th over of the game, where he lost his wicket due to lack of awareness in the game. Axar Patel smashed the ball against Gudakesh Motie, as it went towards the boundary.
But Kamil Pooran was able to give a brilliant diving effort, which saved the four. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma thought the ball had gone for a four, as they also exchanged a fist bump. But Axar went back to the crease and Tilak Varma was eventually run out, with Shai Hope throwing the ball towards the bowling end.
Ahead of the fourth T20I, Tilak Varma opened up on this moment, as he said, “I felt that the hoarding beyond the boundary line had flashed. So I thought the ball hit the hoarding and came back inside. Axar also felt the same. Unfortunately, I was going towards the non-striker’s end, so I could not see the throw coming in. Our teammates were shouting from the outside but think it happens. The next time I will keep running until the umpire signals four.”
Our Take
The mistake made by Tilak Varma showed that there was a lesson left for him to learn. The best part is that his wicket being lost didn't occur in a losing cause for the Indian team. He has shown some brilliant performances for the team in the shortest format of the game lately, improving his game style and evolving more as a finisher.