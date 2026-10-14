Tilak Varma Finally Opens Up on Bizarre Run Out Against West Indies.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Tilak Varma opened up on this moment, as he said, “I felt that the hoarding beyond the boundary line had flashed. So I thought the ball hit the hoarding and came back inside. Axar also felt the same. Unfortunately, I was going towards the non-striker’s end, so I could not see the throw coming in. Our teammates were shouting from the outside but think it happens. The next time I will keep running until the umpire signals four.”