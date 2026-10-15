Jasprit Bumrah Eyes Test Preparations as India Plan New Zealand Tour
Jasprit Bumrah won't be available for the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand. As the management focuses on his fitness, he would be made available for the Test series against the Kiwis. Bumrah suffered an injury in the ODI series against England.
The Indian team has started to face more challenges related to the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah. The main priority of the BCCI is to ensure that he remains available for the ODIs and Tests, but that seems a bit challenging, noting India's fixtures in the upcoming games.
Due to this reason, he won't be available for the Indian team in the ODI series against New Zealand. The board is planning to make him available for the Test series against New Zealand, which will commence right after the ODIs. His availability in the Tests would be a major boost for the Indian team.
The main focus of the Indian management is to ensure that he would be available for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. These two series will be crucial for the Indian team to ensure their qualification for the World Test Championship final.
Our Take
The fitness and availability of Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial for the Indian team in the two key events taking place next year. India is holding a challenging spot in the WTC standings, as each and every game now stands crucial for the team in the WTC cycle. At the same time, the focus of Bumrah would be on the longest format of the game, before he decides to shift to the bilateral ODIs and World Cup.