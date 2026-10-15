Twitter Reacts as Shreyas Iyer Fails Again in India’s Defeat to West Indies
India has faced yet another defeat against West Indies in the T20I series. While chasing a target of 248, India lost quick wickets while Iyer himself managed to post just 16 runs. After the match ended, Twitter was filled with memes, trolling the Indian skipper.
The T20I series between India and West Indies is now standing at a level of 2-2. The Indian team now also stands at a threat of losing a home series after a long time, as it all goes down to the series decider, which will be played on 17 October.
In the fourth T20I, West Indies were batting first and they managed to post a total of 247/3. Even though India has a strong batting line-up, it failed badly, as the team got all out at the score of 223. With this loss, the skipper Shreyas Iyer was also devastated.
Following the game, he said, “We didn't execute our lines and lengths well. Chasing 250, you have to go in a certain power, I liked our approach chasing, unfortunate we didn't execute plans while bowling, that's where we fell short”.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Our Approach
“I liked our approach chasing” and then scored 16 off 10 balls 🙂🤣— Prayush Jain (@jainprayush9) October 14, 2026
Shreyas Iyer said that he liked our approach while chasing. But he himself went on to score just 16 runs off 10 balls.
Oh Captain
Neither are you able to chase down 250, nor are you able to defend it🤡— Anushka✨ (@anushka18001) October 14, 2026
Shreyas Iyer as a captain has been able to do wonders. He has not been able to defend 250 nor he has been able to chase the same.
Just These Two
Pitches like these needs power hitters that's where it fell short..just imagine Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinki Singh in this pitch..Easy win..— Sodium_iam (@SJrockzzzzz) October 15, 2026
The pitch in Hyderabad required power hitters, as the Indian team lacked them. Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav would have helped with an easy victory.