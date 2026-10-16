Ravichandran Ashwin Names Ideal Candidate for CSK’s Batting Coach Role
Ravichandran Ashwin has made a huge recommendation for CSK ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The team stands without a batting coach, as Michael Hussey has stepped down from his position. Ashwin suggests Robin Uthappa or Ambati Rayudu for this role.
Chennai Super Kings have gone through a major revamp in its coaching staff. From the Head Coach to bowling coach, all of them have been changed, as the team now sets its eyes on the sixth IPL title in the upcoming season.
But they are still standing short of a batting coach, as Michael Hussey stepped down from his position a few days back. As the team aims to look for a better replacement, they will be making an announcement on this matter soon. However, Ravichandran Ashwin, former CSK star, has talked about the possible replacement.
In his recent video, he talked about the same, as he said, “It is highly unlikely that CSK will go for an overseas option (batting coach). It'll almost certainly be an Indian name. CSK could maybe look at Ambati Rayudu or Robin Uthappa.”
Our Take
The suggestions made by Ravichandran Ashwin are the ones which Chennai Super Kings should consider ahead of the upcoming season. Along with that, if they are going for the players who have previously worked with Chennai Super Kings, then Suresh Raina would be another suitable option. It remains to be seen who gets appointed by the team for this role.