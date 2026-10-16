Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gets Surprise India Recall Ahead of Series-Deciding T20I
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been called back to the Indian team. With Arshdeep Singh being injured, he has been called as a replacement for the fifth T20I. Now Bhuvi is likely to make his international return at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Indian team has a major change right before the series decider against West Indies. This match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it also allows a much awaited return to take place. Arshdeep Singh suffered with an injury in the previous game, due to which he has been ruled out for this game.
And for his replacement, the team has brought down Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It is a massive boost for the Indian bowling line-up, as Bhuvi will be making his return to the team after a gap of more than four years. This match will now be crucial for him and the Indian team both.
Moreover, Bhuvneshwar Kumar making his return to the national side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is a massive boost. He was able to start his resurgence when Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought him in the IPL auction two years back. And now he makes his return at their home-ground.
Our Take
The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar was much awaited by the cricket fans. Now that he has been called upon early to the team for the series against West Indies, it remains to be seen how he performs in the game. With the new ball, his skills have been commendable even in the IPL. Moreover, the BCCI will be focusing on the injury of Arshdeep Singh, as they are now also having an experienced pacer back in the line-up.