The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar was much awaited by the cricket fans. Now that he has been called upon early to the team for the series against West Indies, it remains to be seen how he performs in the game. With the new ball, his skills have been commendable even in the IPL. Moreover, the BCCI will be focusing on the injury of Arshdeep Singh, as they are now also having an experienced pacer back in the line-up.