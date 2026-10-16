Dinesh Karthik Calls Virat Kohli the Best T20 Batsman in the World
Dinesh Karthik was present in a rapid fire round, where he had to pick the greatest T20 batsman of all-time. He ensured to stick with the name of Virat Kohli, the King of the game. Whether it is the IPL or T20Is, he has always done well for his team when it was needed the most.
The T20 cricket has changed a lot over the last few years. A game which was known to have a balance between both bat and ball is now starting to be a match where there are more boundaries scored than wickets being taken. But amidst all this, there has been one player who has done well in this format.
Whether the pitch has been challenging for the batsmen or the bowlers, a few of them have managed to do well with the bat over the years. And Dinesh Karthik, former Indian wicket-keeper, has talked about the same in his recent interview.
In a rapid fire round, he picked Virat Kohli as the best T20 batsman. He said, “Virat Kohli is the Greatest T20 Batter of All Time. He's my favourite as well. What he's established over 20 years in International cricket and IPL, there's nobody even close to him.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli in the shortest format of the game has been a different beast. Whether it is the T20 World Cup or IPL knockouts, he has performed for his team at all stages. Even though he has retired from the T20Is, he has still shown some peak performances in the Indian Premier League, levelling with the stars of the current generation as well.