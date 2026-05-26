Dinesh Karthik News
At Sportscafe, we bring you the latest updates on Karthik's career, his performances in various formats, and insights into his cricketing journey. Stay tuned for the most recent news about Dinesh Karthik, his triumphs, and challenges.
Dinesh Karthik Shares What It Meant to Win a Trophy with RCB
Did Ashwin Just Compare Karthik Ahead of Dhoni? Debate Erupts
AI Simulation, IC vs SSS | Guptills power hitting guides Southern Super Stars to comfortable chase
Virat Kohli Drops Hint About 2027 World Cup in Cryptic Tweet
Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident?
ILT20 | Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz as replacement player
India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as Dinesh Karthik correctly predicts Sai Sudharsan's cover drive on air
Defending Champions to face MI Cape Town in curtain-raiser as SA20 fixture announced
Dinesh Karthik set to become first Indian to participate in SA20
Dinesh Karthik appointed as RCB’s batting coach and mentor
RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to raging Sanga after absurd DRS call gifts DK potential farewell gift
RCB vs CSK | Twitter praises Rachin for his gracious run-out acceptance to extend Dube's stay
RCB vs DC |Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed mocks roaring Chinnaswamy after sending Dinesh Karthik packing
RCB vs SRH | Twitter stunned as Dinesh Karthik smashes Klaasen's record with gargantuan 108-meter hit
IPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Dinesh Karthik with witty World Cup jibe
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to obstinate Hardik gifting DK back-to-back boundaries with poor captaincy
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kohli setting up RCB’s maiden triumph in the season
World Cup 2023 | Fourth pacer and backup batter are areas India must prioritise, remarks Dinesh Karthik
From peak to slump - DK’s struggles in IPL 2023
IPL 2023 | RCB trying its best to make the Playoffs, remarks Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter trolls umpires as their confusion over DRS turns IPL into gully cricket
IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Dinesh Karthik's run out miss with MS Dhoni comparisons
IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter screams in unison with Virat after DK-Siraj mixup gives Rohit lifeline
Give a lot of respect to Virat Kohli for the way he handles situations, comments Dinesh Karthik
BGT 2023 | KL Rahul should take some time off from Test cricket, reckons Dinesh Karthik
IND vs NZ | Wait couple of years before judging Hardik Pandya's captaincy, asserts Dinesh Karthik
Cheteshwar Pujara realises that IPL is not his cup of tea, feels Dinesh Karthik
The news about Dinesh Karthik continues to captivate the cricket world as he remains a key player in many formats of the game. Stay informed with all the current happenings surrounding Dinesh Karthik, and never miss an important update. Keep following Sportscafe for the latest stories about the cricket star.