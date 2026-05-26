Dinesh Karthik News

Category links
Teams
Pakistan Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne RenegadesMelbourne StarsCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsLancashireBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeOtago VoltsWellington FirebirdsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownMi EmiratesDesert VipersCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket TeamArunachal Pradesh Cricket Team
Tournaments
India Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Tour Of EnglandIndia Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsIndia Vs BangladeshBcciT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsICCWomen World T 20 SeriesMajor League CricketEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingWorld Test ChampionshipIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesICC ODI World CupIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs AustraliaAustralia Vs New Zealand
Players
Prithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSanju SamsonSachin TendulkarSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarSophie EcclestoneLaura WolvaardtRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve SmithSuresh RainaRob Key
Teams
Tournaments
Players

At Sportscafe, we bring you the latest updates on Karthik's career, his performances in various formats, and insights into his cricketing journey. Stay tuned for the most recent news about Dinesh Karthik, his triumphs, and challenges.

Dinesh Karthik Shares What It Meant to Win a Trophy with RCB

Dinesh Karthik Shares What It Meant to Win a Trophy with RCB

  • news
  • cricket
Did Ashwin Just Compare Karthik Ahead of Dhoni? Debate Erupts

Did Ashwin Just Compare Karthik Ahead of Dhoni? Debate Erupts

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, IC vs SSS | Guptills power hitting guides Southern Super Stars to comfortable chase

AI Simulation, IC vs SSS | Guptills power hitting guides Southern Super Stars to comfortable chase

  • news
  • cricket
Virat Kohli Drops Hint About 2027 World Cup in Cryptic Tweet

Virat Kohli Drops Hint About 2027 World Cup in Cryptic Tweet

  • news
  • cricket
Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident?

Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident?

  • news
  • cricket
ILT20 | Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz as replacement player

ILT20 | Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz as replacement player

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as Dinesh Karthik correctly predicts Sai Sudharsan's cover drive on air

India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as Dinesh Karthik correctly predicts Sai Sudharsan's cover drive on air

  • news
  • cricket
‌Defending Champions to face MI Cape Town in curtain-raiser as SA20 fixture announced

‌Defending Champions to face MI Cape Town in curtain-raiser as SA20 fixture announced

  • news
  • cricket
‌Dinesh Karthik set to become first Indian to participate in SA20

‌Dinesh Karthik set to become first Indian to participate in SA20

  • news
  • cricket
‌Dinesh Karthik appointed as RCB’s batting coach and mentor

‌Dinesh Karthik appointed as RCB’s batting coach and mentor

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to raging Sanga after absurd DRS call gifts DK potential farewell gift

RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to raging Sanga after absurd DRS call gifts DK potential farewell gift

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs CSK | Twitter praises Rachin for his gracious run-out acceptance to extend Dube's stay

RCB vs CSK | Twitter praises Rachin for his gracious run-out acceptance to extend Dube's stay

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs DC |Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed mocks roaring Chinnaswamy after sending Dinesh Karthik packing

RCB vs DC |Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed mocks roaring Chinnaswamy after sending Dinesh Karthik packing

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs SRH | Twitter stunned as Dinesh Karthik smashes Klaasen's record with gargantuan 108-meter hit

RCB vs SRH | Twitter stunned as Dinesh Karthik smashes Klaasen's record with gargantuan 108-meter hit

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Dinesh Karthik with witty World Cup jibe

IPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Dinesh Karthik with witty World Cup jibe

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to obstinate Hardik gifting DK back-to-back boundaries with poor captaincy

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to obstinate Hardik gifting DK back-to-back boundaries with poor captaincy

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kohli setting up RCB’s maiden triumph in the season

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kohli setting up RCB’s maiden triumph in the season

  • news
  • cricket
World Cup 2023 | Fourth pacer and backup batter are areas India must prioritise, remarks Dinesh Karthik

World Cup 2023 | Fourth pacer and backup batter are areas India must prioritise, remarks Dinesh Karthik

  • news
  • cricket
From peak to slump - DK’s struggles in IPL 2023

From peak to slump - DK’s struggles in IPL 2023

  • feature
  • cricket
IPL 2023 | RCB trying its best to make the Playoffs, remarks Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2023 | RCB trying its best to make the Playoffs, remarks Dinesh Karthik

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter trolls umpires as their confusion over DRS turns IPL into gully cricket

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter trolls umpires as their confusion over DRS turns IPL into gully cricket

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Dinesh Karthik's run out miss with MS Dhoni comparisons

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Dinesh Karthik's run out miss with MS Dhoni comparisons

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter screams in unison with Virat after DK-Siraj mixup gives Rohit lifeline

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter screams in unison with Virat after DK-Siraj mixup gives Rohit lifeline

  • news
  • cricket
Give a lot of respect to Virat Kohli for the way he handles situations, comments Dinesh Karthik

Give a lot of respect to Virat Kohli for the way he handles situations, comments Dinesh Karthik

  • news
  • cricket
BGT 2023 | KL Rahul should take some time off from Test cricket, reckons Dinesh Karthik

BGT 2023 | KL Rahul should take some time off from Test cricket, reckons Dinesh Karthik

  • news
  • cricket
IND vs NZ | Wait couple of years before judging Hardik Pandya's captaincy, asserts Dinesh Karthik

IND vs NZ | Wait couple of years before judging Hardik Pandya's captaincy, asserts Dinesh Karthik

  • news
  • cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara realises that IPL is not his cup of tea, feels Dinesh Karthik

Cheteshwar Pujara realises that IPL is not his cup of tea, feels Dinesh Karthik

  • news
  • cricket

The news about Dinesh Karthik continues to captivate the cricket world as he remains a key player in many formats of the game. Stay informed with all the current happenings surrounding Dinesh Karthik, and never miss an important update. Keep following Sportscafe for the latest stories about the cricket star.