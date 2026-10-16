Ashwin Gives Big Hint on Hardik Pandya’s Potential Trade to CSK
Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings has been a potential trade ahead of the IPL auction. But nothing has been made official in this case, as various teams stand in the race for the all-rounder. Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on this trade deal lately.
The IPL trade window is active but no trade has taken place related to Hardik Pandya. Reports claim that Mumbai Indians want to trade Hardik but they have not been able to find the best possible trade deal for the same. Various teams stand in the race, as it remains a question which team will he join ahead of the next season.
One of the options in the rumoured trade deal was Chennai Super Kings. It has been reported that CSK is actively checking on a possible trade deal, which could boost their line-up ahead of the upcoming season. And Ravichandran Ashwin has also talked about the same, giving an update to the fans.
In a recent video, he said, “There have been conversations that Dhoni will personally convince Hardik Pandya to come to CSK. It will be a great addition for CSK. But in my opinion, it is a real far-shot. From what I have heard, RR are at the top of the list in the Hardik Pandya trade.”
Our Take
The trade deal surrounding Hardik Pandya is creating a lot of mess on social media. While some suggest that it is Chennai Super Kings who are possibly the top contenders to get Hardik Pandya, some say that Rajasthan Royals are standing at the top in the list. In a few weeks time when the retention deadline draws closer, fans will be able to see which team gets Hardik Pandya to their line-up.