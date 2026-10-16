Twitter Reacts as Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gets Added to India’s Squad for Series Decider

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to make his international return tonight. In a massive update, the BCCI has announced that Arshdeep Singh has been replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the fifth T20I. He will be making his return at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Twitter Flooded With Emotional Reactions as Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to Team India.

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In a few hours, the Indian team will be going against the West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which will be the series decider. And right before this game, the team had received one upset, which they decided to turn into an opportunity.

Arshdeep Singh suffered with an injury in the fourth T20I, due to which his availability for this game was questionable. But it has been confirmed by the BCCI that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Arshdeep for this series decider. And this change comes hours before the game itself.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was practicing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, as he has been picked for the T20I series against New Zealand. But now it seems that even the Indian fans will be able to witness his return to the game, as he is likely to play in the series decider.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Fairy Tale

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having a fairy tale story. He is about to make his return at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also the home-ground to RCB.

Chinnaswamy Connection

One fun fact is that Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his India debut at Chinnaswamy Stadium. And now he will be making his return at the same venue.

Opportunity to Reset

The Indian team adding Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the series decider is a chance to reset the bowling line-up in a crucial game.

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