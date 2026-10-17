Shreevats Goswami Breaks Silence on Hardik Pandyas Fitness Concerns
Shreevats Goswami has made a huge statement on Hardik Pandya’s return. Since the IPL, Pandya has not been able to make it to the field, due to the repeated injuries. However, Goswami claims that he will be able to be back in time for the IPL.
Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian team has been one thing for which fans have been waiting for a long time. Ever since the IPL, he has failed to clear the fitness tests or encountered recurrent injuries, which have kept him out of the game.
As of now, the BCCI recently announced the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand. And once again, Hardik Pandya has missed out on his return, not being able to make it back to the team for a crucial series. This also raises concerns, as the ODI World Cup is now less than a year away, which will be played in South Africa.
Shreevats Goswami talked about his return as he said, “He's far away from coming back. He needs to first get the certificate from the CoE and then play a couple of domestic games. You can't straightaway come to the Indian team without some sort of domestic cricket. He has to prove he can bowl 10 overs and then come back, so he's far away for now. He won't play the New Zealand series, but we all know he'll definitely be fit before the IPL.”
Our Take
Hardik Pandya's fitness has been a major concern for the Indian fans and even the former players. He has been a key figure for the team when it comes to the ICC events, and his unavailability will be a key factor for the team in the World Cup.