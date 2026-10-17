Shreevats Goswami talked about his return as he said, “He's far away from coming back. He needs to first get the certificate from the CoE and then play a couple of domestic games. You can't straightaway come to the Indian team without some sort of domestic cricket. He has to prove he can bowl 10 overs and then come back, so he's far away for now. He won't play the New Zealand series, but we all know he'll definitely be fit before the IPL.”