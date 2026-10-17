Shubman Gill Goes the Extra Mile to Prepare for New Zealand Tests
The Indian Test skipper, Shubman Gill, will be having some special arrangements for the New Zealand Tests. He will be taking around five extra net bowlers along with him, managing their expenses from his own pocket. The skipper remains prepared for the crucial New Zealand series.
It seems that the Indian captain, Shubman Gill, will be leaving no stones unturned ahead of the Test series against New Zealand. Reports suggest that he will be travelling along with four to five extra net bowlers, who would help him to practice for the series.
Along with that, it is also being reported that he will carry the expenses of the net bowlers, including their travel and stay. This is being done by the Indian skipper to ensure that he remains prepared for the New Zealand series, which will be crucial for India's qualification in the World Test Championship final.
Gill will also be travelling to New Zealand on 23rd or 24th October, as he remains eager to begin his preparations early. As he prepares for the series against New Zealand, his form remains a key factor for the team.
Our Take
The Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, is leaving no stones unturned for the series against New Zealand. This will be a key factor to decide whether the Gill-led Indian side will be able to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship cycle or not. While he has done well with the bat in this format, he is yet to give his best as a captain, and the right time for the same might begin with the series against New Zealand.