Mohammed Shami Makes Big Statement After Missing Out on New Zealand Series
Mohammed Shami has been excluded from the Indian team once again. After his performances in the Ranji Trophy, there were hopes that he would be picked for the Test side. But after his exclusion, Shami has finally talked about his thoughts on the Indian team comeback.
Over the last few months, we have seen a lot of players making their comeback to the Indian team. Whether it is someone coming back from an injury or a player returning to the team after four years. But the one comeback which every fan wanted to see has still not taken place, Mohammed Shami.
He has been working hard in the domestic circuit to ensure that the selectors notice him yet again, but every time he ends up being overlooked. Even for the India tour of New Zealand, he has not been picked in the team across any format. Now that he is also missing out on the current Ranji Trophy round, he decided to talk about his exclusion.
Shami in a recent interview said, “It depends on the selectors whether they give me a chance or not. As far as fitness is concerned, after playing my Test match, I went on to play in the Duleep Trophy. Now, I'm just waiting for my opportunity.”
Our Take
Mohammed Shami is still open to the thoughts of making his return to the Indian team. But ever since the Champions Trophy came to an end, he has not been looked at by the selectors across any format of the game.