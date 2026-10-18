Rinku Singh Shines Again as Uttar Pradesh Dominate Ranji Trophy
Rinku Singh is giving his knock at the selectors' doors once again. After being dropped from the T20I side, he is willing to show his best in the longest format of the game. Once again he went on to smash a century for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.
Rinku Singh, a player who has been consistently giving performances in the longest format of the game, is unable to find his place in the India or India A team. Still he decided to showcase his best for the line-up, and ensure that the selectors know what they are missing.
Uttar Pradesh played its opening match in the Ranji Trophy against Bihar, where he was able to score a century. Now the team is playing against Goa at Green Park, where he went on to save them from a collapse. The team stood at the score of 33/3 when he stepped in, and held one end firm.
The team even dropped down to the score of 137/9, but this is where he decided to change the gears. He went on to score yet another century, bringing up consecutive tons in the Ranji Trophy, and this time to save a collapse.
Our Take
Rinku Singh is not a talent which needs to be excluded from the side. He has been delivering consistent knocks for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy over the last few years. But not even once the selectors have considered his name to be a part of the Indian team. Even in the current series against New Zealand, he has been excluded from the Indian team and even the A side.