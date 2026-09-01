Mumbai Indians don't seem to want to make any drastic changes ahead of the mega auction either, as there is a wait-and-watch period. Being in his mid-30s and with a growing importance in the Indian team, Tilak Varma is an interesting player to consider for the captaincy. Meanwhile, putting Hardik as a player could do wonders for them in terms of all-rounders. As Rohit Sharma takes part in these talks, MI has to wait for another decision on their leadership that could very well be determinant for the franchise's future post-IPL.