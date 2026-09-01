Hardik Pandya OUT? Mumbai Indians Make BIG Captaincy Call Ahead of IPL 2027
Tilak Varma is currently among the shortlist of contenders, and the Mumbai Indians are also mindful of Jasprit Bumrah to take up the role of skipper for IPL 2027. But Hardik Pandya may stay with Mumbai if there is no such development of a trade window.
Mumbai Indians may have a different captain for IPL 2027, and Hardik Pandya could be in doubt in the franchise. Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah are the top choices as MI look for a change in leadership, according to a report. There is now speculation that Tilak is the favourite, while Rohit Sharma, who has captained MI to five IPL trophies, is said to be in the discussions, but is not keen to come back in the role.
That could be even because Hardik's trade hasn't gained traction as well. Reports said MI had discussed Cameron Green with Kolkata Knight Riders, who had looked at him as part of a possible deal, but it was less attractive due to his workload. Talks can take place with CSK, once they get a new Head Coach.
On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav will certainly not end up being cut following an unproductive 2026. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene is expected to stay for a year too.
Our Take
Mumbai Indians don't seem to want to make any drastic changes ahead of the mega auction either, as there is a wait-and-watch period. Being in his mid-30s and with a growing importance in the Indian team, Tilak Varma is an interesting player to consider for the captaincy. Meanwhile, putting Hardik as a player could do wonders for them in terms of all-rounders. As Rohit Sharma takes part in these talks, MI has to wait for another decision on their leadership that could very well be determinant for the franchise's future post-IPL.