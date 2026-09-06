Indias Test Cricket Calendar Is INSANE! 25 Tests Against Australia & England Until 2031
The Indian squad are to face quite a busy Test schedule with a home series against Australia, England's home series in 2027–28, followed by an away tour of Australia in the year 2029 and then another away expedition to England in 2031.
India have a huge load on their arm over the next few years with five match series against the Australians and English from 2027–2031, which could help them in dominating the game of Test cricket. It starts with Australia coming to India for five Tests in 2027. Following this, India will host England for another five-match Test series in January 2028, the rivalry will keep going.
During the 2028-29 season, India will play five Test matches away from home at Australia starting from which is expected to take place around the winters. This will eventually be followed by a five-match Test series between England and India, with India to play in England in July 2029.
The series will end with an Australia involvement in 5 Tests against India in January 2031. Indian cricket fans are presented with a number of mixed matches against two of the world's biggest and toughest Test teams with 25 Tests now set in this marquee.
Our Take
The coming Test match schedule has some of the most eye-catching games to come back for the next couple of years in India. Now is the time for teams to adapt, fight back and put their depth on display in a 5-match series. Australia and England seem to have made an appearance again and again in both home and away games, and this is going to be a very difficult time for India to cope with the same in its transition. The format of the game might generate some historic moments and fierce competition over Test cricket.