The coming Test match schedule has some of the most eye-catching games to come back for the next couple of years in India. Now is the time for teams to adapt, fight back and put their depth on display in a 5-match series. Australia and England seem to have made an appearance again and again in both home and away games, and this is going to be a very difficult time for India to cope with the same in its transition. The format of the game might generate some historic moments and fierce competition over Test cricket.