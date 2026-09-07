Kevin Pietersen Returns to England Setup in Shock New Role
Kevin Pietersen is now back with his national team after more than a decade. He has joined the English side once again, but this time not as a player. Pietersen has been confirmed as the new specialist mentor for England in the white ball format.
The world has now seen another legend marking a return to his national side, and this time it is none other than Kevin Pietersen. Recently, he has made his way back to the England cricket team, but this time in a completely different role.
Kevin Pietersen is now back with the England cricket team in the white ball format. And he has been appointed as the specialist mentor for the team in this format, as England aims to prepare itself for the World Cup 2027. Amidst this, the return of Pietersen to the team proves to be a great move.
He has represented England across all three formats of the game, and remained an absolute legend. Pietersen was more known for his dominant form in the longest format of the game, which helped England to achieve the number one spot in the ICC rankings too.
Our Take
Getting Kevin Pietersen as a specialist mentor in the white ball format is a bold move by the England Cricket Board. He is already having the experience in coaching, as he has worked with various IPL franchises and even did his best across the other T20 leagues. With England now preparing for the 2027 World Cup, he will be playing a crucial role to shape the team for this big tournament.