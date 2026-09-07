Suresh Raina Slams Impact Player Rule With Brutal Assessment
Suresh Raina has talked about the impact player rule in the IPL. With the rule allowing teams to use an extra batsman or bowler,it has helped them to change the game but not benefitted the fit players. As the BCCI has invited teams to submit their views on the same, Raina has made his stance clear.
Suresh Raina retired from the Indian Premier League in 2022, and following his retirement, a famous rule was brought in the very next season. And it was the Impact Player rule. Since 2023, this rule has been a crucial part of the game, as the team's decide their playing XI based on the toss outcome.
While this rule has allowed the team to bring down an extra batsman or bowler in their line-up, it has also received a lot of criticism. Recently, the BCCI has also invited teams to submit their views on the Impact Player rule.
Amidst all this, Suresh Raina decided to have his say on this matter. He said, “I am against the impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers. Earlier, 170 was a competitive score but now, 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored.”
Our Take
Suresh Raina has made his take clear that the impact player rule is not giving much benefit. While the teams are able to take its advantage in the matches and eventually go on to win the same, it is not able to give much to the board in the long-term.