Amidst all this, Suresh Raina decided to have his say on this matter. He said, “I am against the impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers. Earlier, 170 was a competitive score but now, 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored.”