“They're still to be determined” is what Zampa said at the time, revealing some confusion over the new contract system of the BBL. Although the system will provide more opportunities and financial flexibility for Australian players, there is still a lot of interest among overseas players. Zampa’s decision to commit for two years also shows his confidence in the Hobart Hurricanes. With some international players now joining the fray, a healthy rivalry between domestic and foreign talent could be on the horizon for the BBL.