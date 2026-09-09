Adam Zampa Drops BIG Truth About BBL Contracts After Overseas Draft Shake-Up!
Hobart Hurricanes spinner Adam Zampa has signed a two-year contract with the Hurricanes and feels overseas players are still enjoying the fruits of the BBL’s new contracting model.
Australian cricketers aren't getting the edge as much as their international counterparts in the Big Bash League's new contracts, says Adam Zampa. The Australian leg-spinner has put his destiny in the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes and signed a two-year contract, which begins from the upcoming season.
This transfer will mean Zampa is moving on from his time with the Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades cricket teams. He is considered to be a key player for Australia in their white-ball format and could be featured for the entire BBL season.
The league recently canceled their overseas player draft and allowed greater flexibility in how money allocated can be used towards the league's salary cap, thus holding high hopes for more money to be spent on Australian players. But Zampa doesn't think the transformations have been forged for their benefit.
Both Ben Stokes, already with Adelaide Strikers on a big deal, and Finn Allen are likely to jump on a big contract, but Zampa is content to join the sweeper of the game for good reason, as he is ready for "full commitment" with them.
Our Take
“They're still to be determined” is what Zampa said at the time, revealing some confusion over the new contract system of the BBL. Although the system will provide more opportunities and financial flexibility for Australian players, there is still a lot of interest among overseas players. Zampa’s decision to commit for two years also shows his confidence in the Hobart Hurricanes. With some international players now joining the fray, a healthy rivalry between domestic and foreign talent could be on the horizon for the BBL.