Hobart Hurricanes Cricket Team News

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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Whether it's their nail-biting matches, standout player achievements, or game-changing decisions, the Hurricanes remain a dominant force in the league. At Sportscafe, we bring you the most reliable and up-to-date Hobart Hurricanes news to ensure you're always in the loop.

BBL | Twitter in awe as Matthew Wade redeems initial misfield with slick runout

BBL | Twitter in awe as Matthew Wade redeems initial misfield with slick runout

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BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg

BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg

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BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as Riley Meredith makes meal of catch at boundary to concede six

BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as Riley Meredith makes meal of catch at boundary to concede six

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BBL Knockout | Twitter on edge as Hobart Hurricanes knock out Melbourne Stars in thriller

BBL Knockout | Twitter on edge as Hobart Hurricanes knock out Melbourne Stars in thriller

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BBL Knockout | Twitter gets deja vu as usual suspect Maxwell removes Owen in first over yet again

BBL Knockout | Twitter gets deja vu as usual suspect Maxwell removes Owen in first over yet again

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BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as fan accidentally throws back ball after Mitchell Owen clear boundary in first over

BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as fan accidentally throws back ball after Mitchell Owen clear boundary in first over

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BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

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BBL | Twitter reacts as Prestwidge turns gully cricketer in Sydney to search for bizarrely lost ball

BBL | Twitter reacts as Prestwidge turns gully cricketer in Sydney to search for bizarrely lost ball

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WATCH, BBL | Prestwidge gets off to royal start after Purple switch to leave Thunder nought for two

WATCH, BBL | Prestwidge gets off to royal start after Purple switch to leave Thunder nought for two

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Why 2025 Might Go Down as the Most Unique Year in Cricket History?

Why 2025 Might Go Down as the Most Unique Year in Cricket History?

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2025 Turns Into a Landmark Year for New Cricketing Champions

2025 Turns Into a Landmark Year for New Cricketing Champions

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Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

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GAW vs HH Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors seal spot in final with 4-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes

GAW vs HH Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors seal spot in final with 4-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes

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AI Simulation, CD vs HH | Hurricanes ensure six-wicket win in close-fought battle against Central Districts

AI Simulation, CD vs HH | Hurricanes ensure six-wicket win in close-fought battle against Central Districts

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CD vs HH, Preview | The Hurricanes eyeing top two spot while Stags are on chopping block

CD vs HH, Preview | The Hurricanes eyeing top two spot while Stags are on chopping block

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HH vs RR Preview | Hobart Hurricanes to face defending champions Rangpur Riders in second league game

HH vs RR Preview | Hobart Hurricanes to face defending champions Rangpur Riders in second league game

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AI Simulation, HH vs RR | Rangpur Riders emerge victorious in tough battle against Hobart Hurricanes

AI Simulation, HH vs RR | Rangpur Riders emerge victorious in tough battle against Hobart Hurricanes

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DC vs HH, Preview | BBL champions, Hobart Hurricanes to take on ILT20 champions, Dubai Capitals in GSL 2025

DC vs HH, Preview | BBL champions, Hobart Hurricanes to take on ILT20 champions, Dubai Capitals in GSL 2025

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‌WATCH, BBL | Ellis draws first blood by outsmarting on-song Warner and Gilkes 

‌WATCH, BBL | Ellis draws first blood by outsmarting on-song Warner and Gilkes 

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BBL | Galvanized team effort propels Hurricanes to final in Hobart with 12-run Qualifier win over Sixers

BBL | Galvanized team effort propels Hurricanes to final in Hobart with 12-run Qualifier win over Sixers

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BBL | Twitter in disbelief as giant Jack Edwards defies physics with insane flying take at point

BBL | Twitter in disbelief as giant Jack Edwards defies physics with insane flying take at point

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BBL | Twitter in splits as fan's fortunes tumble while attempting catch to turn ecstasy into injury

BBL | Twitter in splits as fan's fortunes tumble while attempting catch to turn ecstasy into injury

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WATCH, BBL | Stoinis spreadeagles in serene celebration after pulling off Kapil Devesque blinder

WATCH, BBL | Stoinis spreadeagles in serene celebration after pulling off Kapil Devesque blinder

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BBL | Twitter reacts to Jewell’s blitz subdue Marnus’ best to keep Heat's qualification in jeopardy

BBL | Twitter reacts to Jewell’s blitz subdue Marnus’ best to keep Heat's qualification in jeopardy

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‌BBL | Twitter abuzz as Labuschagne gets inspired by Pant’s favourite shot with audacious scoop to Meredith

‌BBL | Twitter abuzz as Labuschagne gets inspired by Pant’s favourite shot with audacious scoop to Meredith

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‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Hurricanes' powerplay blitz makes way for unprecedented fire emergency at Gabba. 

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Hurricanes' powerplay blitz makes way for unprecedented fire emergency at Gabba. 

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BBL | Hurricanes script record sixth straight win to knock out Renegades despite Bethell heroics

BBL | Hurricanes script record sixth straight win to knock out Renegades despite Bethell heroics

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Stay informed about the latest Hobart Hurricanes team news, including player transfers, injury updates, and upcoming fixtures. Don’t miss out on the stories that matter—explore all the news and updates about the Hobart Hurricanes today!