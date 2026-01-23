Hobart Hurricanes Cricket Team News
Whether it's their nail-biting matches, standout player achievements, or game-changing decisions, the Hurricanes remain a dominant force in the league. At Sportscafe, we bring you the most reliable and up-to-date Hobart Hurricanes news to ensure you're always in the loop.
BBL | Twitter in awe as Matthew Wade redeems initial misfield with slick runout
BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg
BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as Riley Meredith makes meal of catch at boundary to concede six
BBL Knockout | Twitter on edge as Hobart Hurricanes knock out Melbourne Stars in thriller
BBL Knockout | Twitter gets deja vu as usual suspect Maxwell removes Owen in first over yet again
BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as fan accidentally throws back ball after Mitchell Owen clear boundary in first over
BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers
BBL | Twitter reacts as Prestwidge turns gully cricketer in Sydney to search for bizarrely lost ball
WATCH, BBL | Prestwidge gets off to royal start after Purple switch to leave Thunder nought for two
Why 2025 Might Go Down as the Most Unique Year in Cricket History?
2025 Turns Into a Landmark Year for New Cricketing Champions
Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?
GAW vs HH Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors seal spot in final with 4-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes
AI Simulation, CD vs HH | Hurricanes ensure six-wicket win in close-fought battle against Central Districts
CD vs HH, Preview | The Hurricanes eyeing top two spot while Stags are on chopping block
HH vs RR Preview | Hobart Hurricanes to face defending champions Rangpur Riders in second league game
AI Simulation, HH vs RR | Rangpur Riders emerge victorious in tough battle against Hobart Hurricanes
DC vs HH, Preview | BBL champions, Hobart Hurricanes to take on ILT20 champions, Dubai Capitals in GSL 2025
WATCH, BBL | Ellis draws first blood by outsmarting on-song Warner and Gilkes
BBL | Galvanized team effort propels Hurricanes to final in Hobart with 12-run Qualifier win over Sixers
BBL | Twitter in disbelief as giant Jack Edwards defies physics with insane flying take at point
BBL | Twitter in splits as fan's fortunes tumble while attempting catch to turn ecstasy into injury
WATCH, BBL | Stoinis spreadeagles in serene celebration after pulling off Kapil Devesque blinder
BBL | Twitter reacts to Jewell’s blitz subdue Marnus’ best to keep Heat's qualification in jeopardy
BBL | Twitter abuzz as Labuschagne gets inspired by Pant’s favourite shot with audacious scoop to Meredith
BBL | Twitter reacts to Hurricanes' powerplay blitz makes way for unprecedented fire emergency at Gabba.
BBL | Hurricanes script record sixth straight win to knock out Renegades despite Bethell heroics
Stay informed about the latest Hobart Hurricanes team news, including player transfers, injury updates, and upcoming fixtures. Don’t miss out on the stories that matter—explore all the news and updates about the Hobart Hurricanes today!