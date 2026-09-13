The Indian team will be having a massive shift in the ODI side for the series against West Indies. And this all has happened due to a clash in the schedule of the ODI series with the Asian Games. Players who have been a part of the T20I and ODI side won't be able to make it to the series against West Indies. But this has also opened doors for players such as Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant, who have been excluded from the ODI side for a long time.