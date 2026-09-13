India Could Welcome Several Key Returns Against West Indies
The Indian team could have some major returns ahead of the series against the West Indies. Some players are occupied with the Asian Games, bringing the old stars back in the game. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj are likely to make their ODI return.
The BCCI is yet to announce its team for the ODI series against West Indies, which is set to commence later this month. In this series, the Indian team would be facing a lot of issues when it comes to player selection. And this is due to the fact that the team is occupied with the Asian Games.
Several key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and more, are occupied in the same. With them being unavailable for the ODI series, India might be looking forward to bringing its key players back in the game.
Reports suggest that the BCCI is looking forward to bringing back Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj back to the ODI side. With this, the board will also be able to look at the best possible options, which could help them to build the best team for the ODI World Cup 2027.
Our Take
The Indian team will be having a massive shift in the ODI side for the series against West Indies. And this all has happened due to a clash in the schedule of the ODI series with the Asian Games. Players who have been a part of the T20I and ODI side won't be able to make it to the series against West Indies. But this has also opened doors for players such as Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant, who have been excluded from the ODI side for a long time.