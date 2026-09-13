Pujara Settles the Debate on Cricket’s Best All-Format Batter
Cheteshwar Pujara has finally talked about the debate of all format batsmen in the game right now. With the game changing to a extent, he reveals that it is not easy to have an all format champion. Earlier, players such as Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar, and more dominated the game.
Over the last few days, fans and cricket experts have been arguing on who could be the next all format batsman for the Indian team. Various players have shown their potential for this role, and it also includes the names of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
And now, Ishan Kishan is being termed as one of the finest batsmen for the Indian team right now, who deserves to play all formats. As the wicket-keeper aims to make his mark, various cricket experts and analysts have also backed him for the same.
Amidst all this, Cheteshwar Pujara, former Indian cricketer, decided to have his say on an all format batsman. He said, “The all format batter is history. Finding a successful batter across all formats is extremely difficult now. If a player is playing in the IPL, T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches, then first and foremost, you have to be superhuman.”
Our Take
Cheteshwar Pujara’s words might have sparked a debate around the internet. But it should be noted that the Indian team has not seen someone as good as Virat Kohli across all formats of the game. For several years, the King dominated across all formats, and even helped India with his tactical dominance. But now, the Indian team is having a higher talent pool, with different players available for different formats of the game.