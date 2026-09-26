Morne Morkel Explains How RoKo Can Help India’s Youngsters
India is ready to commence the ODI series against West Indies from tomorrow. Bowling coach, Morne Morkel, came out for a press conference, where he talked about the role of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team. Both stars have been crucial for India's plans in the World Cup.
The Indian team will be back in ODI action tomorrow, as they prepare for the home series against the West Indies. Right before the series, the bowling coach, Morne Morkel, had come down for a press conference, where he talked about a number of things.
During the same, he even praised the role of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian team. He said, "We got fortune to have senior players like Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma and their experiences. Virat & Rohit leading the conversations in the team and lots of experience in those conversations & those great for the team. We always want senior guys to speak in the team meetings and share their experience.”
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from two formats of the game. Now as they stand only in the ODI format, their aim is to make it to the World Cup 2027, and eventually help India to lift the title, as they fell short last time, despite being the hosts.
Our Take
The role of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remains pivotal for the Indian cricket team. And this is the reason why India has still been dominant, despite having various injury issues in this format of the game. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have stepped up for the team and even talked with the youngsters, as they will learn the most only when they are having a chat with the senior players.