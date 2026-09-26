Why Has Virat Kohli Adopted an Aggressive Style in ODI Cricket?
Virat Kohli has changed his game style completely in the ODI format. Earlier he used to play the role of an anchor, as he now decides to go against the bowlers from the very beginning. Recently, Kohli decided to open up on his new approach in the game.
If we take a look at the batting style of Virat Kohli in the recent games, he has been more aggressive than ever before. Earlier he used to stabilize the team's innings by anchoring, but now he has adapted a different style of game, which includes more of a carefree approach with calculated shots.
And in the recent ODIs that he has played, fans have been able to witness the same. Whether it was against England, New Zealand, or even South Africa, he went on to attack the bowlers in a way like he did in his prime time. Even in the nets sessions, he decides to go aerial against the bowlers.
Recently, Kohli decided to open up on his aggressive approach in the game. He said, "What's changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I'm going to play more freely. I'm not going to worry about the expectations that people might have around me. My role had always been, for a long period of time, that I'm going to stabilise things.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli knows that his role has been to stabilize the things for the team, and eventually put them in a stronger position. And even in the recent games that he has played, Kohli has been able to maintain his role in each and every possible way. But this time the only difference is that he has gone more aggressive than ever before.