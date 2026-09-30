Virat Kohli Climbs to No. 2 in ICC ODI Rankings After Stunning 139.

Virat Kohli Moves Closer to No.1 Spot in Latest ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli has climbed up to the second spot in the ICC rankings. He went on to score 139 runs without being out in the first game, as India came out victorious. His rating points have increased to 796, as Shubman Gill stands above him with 816 points.
The ICC rankings have received a massive update in the ODI batsman rankings. And this has been with the help of impressive performances of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the first ODI against West Indies. Both players scored centuries in the game, and they have dominated in the ICC rankings again.
With the latest update in the ICC rankings, Shubman Gill has maintained his position at the top with 816 points. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has climbed up to the second spot in the ICC rankings, as he now remains eager to be at the top once again.
This has been possible due to the fact that he went on to score 139 runs being not out in the chase and winning it for the Indian team. With Kohli having 796 points, he will now be eager to score more runs and give competition to Shubman Gill for the top spot.
Our Take
Virat Kohli has been a batsman who has competed against the legends of the previous generation, legends of his generation, and the stars of the coming generations. Whether it was players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, and even Shubman Gill, he has competed against them all in the ICC rankings. Now the second ODI against West Indies will hold a lot of importance, as both Kohli and Gill will be against each other, regarding who scores more.