Virat Kohli Climbs to No. 2 in ICC ODI Rankings After Stunning 139.

Virat Kohli has been a batsman who has competed against the legends of the previous generation, legends of his generation, and the stars of the coming generations. Whether it was players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, and even Shubman Gill, he has competed against them all in the ICC rankings. Now the second ODI against West Indies will hold a lot of importance, as both Kohli and Gill will be against each other, regarding who scores more.