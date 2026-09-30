What Happened the Last Time India Played at Barsapara.

Remember India’s Last ODI at Barsapara? Here’s What Happened
India will be returning to Guwahati for an ODI game after three years. The last time India played at this venue, they defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs, with Kohli smashing a ton. Now India returns to this venue to face West Indies in the second ODI.
The ODI series between India and West Indies will be having the second match being played today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Indian team will be returning to this venue after three years, as they aim to seal the series in this game. But, what happened when India last played over here?
It was on 10 January 2023, when India faced Sri Lanka in the first ODI and batted first. Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) gave a strong start to the team. Virat Kohli remained the star with the bat, as he scored 113 runs off 87 balls, which helped India to post 373/7 in 50 overs.
In response, Sri Lanka gave a good fight to the team. Despite standing at 64/3, Pathum Nissanka smashed 70 and Dasun Shanaka went on to score 108 runs off 88 balls, being not out. But Mohammed Siraj took 2 and Umran Malik took 3 wickets, as Sri Lanka fell short by 67 runs in the chase.
Our Take
India will be returning to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium after three years. This definitely is a long time, but looking at their last game over here, it seems to be a venue which favours the batsmen to a great extent. Since the top three of the Indian team was able to post a good total in the last game, fans will be hoping the same to happen this time also, and hopefully a total above 400 being set by the team.