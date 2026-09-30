West Indies Hit by Huge Setback Before Crucial India ODI.

Major Blow for West Indies as Star Batter Ruled Out of 2nd ODI
West Indies has been hit by a huge setback ahead of the 2nd ODI against India. Justin Greaves, who scored a century in the first ODI, might not be available for the second game. He suffered with an injury due to which he was also unable to take the field in the same game.
The troubles for West Indies in the ODI series against India have started to grow. The only positive they received in the first game, even after losing it by a huge margin, came in the form of Justin Greaves, who scored a ton.
But now it seems that his performance has turned into a setback. He has suffered with a calf injury, which has ruled him out of the second ODI against India, scheduled to be played today. Reports suggest that this injury happened in the first ten overs of the game.
Still, Greaves was able to bat through the pain, as he went on to score 101 runs off 108 balls. It should also be noted that he was not able to take the field. With him being out of the game, Jewel Andrew will be coming in as a possible replacement for the opening position.
Our Take
The injury of Justin Greaves is coming at a very wrong time for the West Indies. While he was able to do well for the team in the first game, he is now unable to be there for them in the upcoming match. Still, Jewel Andrew will be looking at this as an opportunity, as he was unable to do well for the team in the first ODI, being dismissed for a duck.