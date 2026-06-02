Best Apps for Cricket Betting in Nepal for June 2026
Nowadays, cricket is a very popular sport for betting in Nepal. About 90% of bettors use their phones for betting because it is easy and quick. Mobile apps let users place bets, track games, and manage deposits or withdrawals on the go. Sportscafe has carefully looked at different apps and made a list of the best cricket betting apps in Nepal for December 2024. These apps are chosen for their features, ease of use, and secure payment options, which make betting simple and safe for users in Nepal.
We present the top 10 cricket betting apps, carefully selected by our experts. Each app was analyzed based on key factors like user experience, payment options, security, and the variety of cricket events available for betting.
We reviewed the top apps for Nepal by looking at key factors. We checked the pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use of real apps for cricket betting. We also looked at app updates, payment options, and customer support. Below is a simple overview of each software which shows what makes them good choices for players in Nepal.
#1 Mostbet App
Mostbet is popular and is considered the best cricket betting app for users in Nepal. It works on both Android and iOS. The app supports over 50 languages. To start betting, players can deposit as little as 400 NPR. The welcome bonus is 120%, up to 31,500 NPR. Mostbet has a loyalty program and bonuses for express bets with four or more events.
Pros
Cons
Cricket betting is easy to find
Not all old gadgets support the applications
Loyalty program with bonuses
100 free spins for app installation
Biometric login for security
Notifications for live updates
Easy interface
#2 1xbet App
1xbet is a popular cricket betting app in Nepal. It works on both Android and iOS devices. The app supports more than 70 payment methods. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR, with a minimum deposit of 300 NPR. The app features a wide range of cricket betting options.
Pros
Cons
Wide range of cricket events
No phone support
100% first deposit bonus up to 53,000 NPR
Special bonuses for events like New Year and Black Friday
Two-factor authentication for security
VIP privileges with higher cashback
QR code login for quick access
Customizable live and line settings
#3 MegaPari App
Megapari is a popular app for cricket betting in Nepal. It has apps for both iOS and Android. The app supports over 40 deposit methods, such as eSewa, ImePay, and cryptocurrency. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 15,000 NPR, and another 100% on the second deposit, up to 30,000 NPR. Crypto deposits are processed quickly, and bonuses are cleared fast.
Pros
Cons
Supports over 60 languages
Limited customer support options
Quick processing for crypto deposits
Dedicated cricket section
Fast bonus clearance
Available on both iOS and Android
Notifications and biometric login
Low system requirements
#4 1win App
1win is a betting app available on iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows. It supports over 20 languages and lets users deposit with different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is 250 NPR. New users can claim a 500% bonus on their first four deposits, up to 64,000 NPR. The app also gives 200 1win coins as a special bonus for installation.
Pros
Cons
Many bonus programs
Withdrawals via app may take a bit longer
200 1win coins for app installation
Multiple cryptocurrency wallets
Fantasy Sports section
Separate apps for Windows and Mac OS
Daily bonuses on social media
Notifications and two-factor authentication
Low system requirements
#5 Melbet App
Melbet is a betting app with a partnership with the Trinbago Knight Riders cricket team until 2026. The app supports over 40 languages and works on both iOS and Android devices. It is easy to register on the platform. New users can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR. The app also provides weekly cashback and bonuses for users who place 100 bets. There are more than 70 payment methods, including eSewa, ImePay, and cryptocurrency.
Pros
Cons
Quick registration
Application may be not available in some regions
24/7 customer support, including phone
Easy-to-use mobile version
Many payment methods
Partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders
10% weekly cashback for bets placed via the app
Biometric login and notifications
#6 888starz App
The 888Starz app supports over 50 languages and works on Android devices. Signing up is quick with a one-click registration. There are over 55 payment methods available, including 40 types of cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 112 NPR via WebMoney. New users can get a 100% bonus on the first deposit up to 15,000 NPR, and a 50% bonus on the second deposit, also up to 15,000 NPR. There is a 3% cashback each week.
Pros
Cons
Quick sign-up with one-click
No phone support
Active on social media like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram
Lots of options for cryptocurrency deposits
Fast access to cricket betting
Weekly cashback
Free bet bonus: Place 3 bets of at least 89 INR in the app and get a free bet worth 50% of your stake, up to 268 INR
Biometric login and simple interface
#7 BC game App
BC Game works through browsers for both iOS and Android. No downloads or installations are needed. The platform runs smoothly on devices with low system requirements. It supports over 70 cryptocurrency deposit methods. New users get a 180% bonus on their first crypto deposit, up to 20,000 USDT. For the first sports bet, use a promo code to claim a 200% bonus, up to 500 USDT.
Pros
Cons
No installation is required, works directly in the browser
Limited deposit methods for non-crypto platforms
Active community on social media
Strong referral system
Sports insights page and blog
100% bonus for cricket bets
Daily and weekly cash prizes
Social network registration
#8 Winwin App
WinWin has an app for Android and a browser version for iOS. The platform supports over 60 languages. You can register with one click. The minimum deposit is 135 NPR. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to 15,000 NPR. Additional bonuses are available for later deposits. You will get 50% on the second deposit, 25% on the third, and another 25% on the fourth. Deposit 144 NPR or more to get up to 14,327 NPR.
Pros
Cons
One-click registration
No dedicated iOS app
A large number of cricket events
Weekly cashback
Social media subscription bonus
Bonus for losing bet series
Low APK size
Biometric login
#9 22bet App
22Bet has apps for both Android and iOS. It supports more than 50 languages. There is also a PWA version for iOS. The platform has over 60 ways to deposit money, including around 40 cryptocurrency options. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to 18,000 NPR. You can also get bonuses for accumulator bets, with a 50% bonus. The maximum bonus for accumulator bets is 727,000 NPR. Applications are free of charge, licensed and secure.
Pros
Cons
Mobile app for Android and iOS
No one-click registration
Many cryptocurrency payment options
Easy access to cricket betting
Weekly bonus promotions
Special accumulator bet bonus system
Social networks presence
List of Real Cricket Betting Apps in Nepal
Each software in this cricket betting apps list offers unique features and great welcome bonuses. Check out their top qualities and how you can benefit from their promotions.
App Name
Best Feature
Welcome Bonus
Mostbet
Loyalty program
120% up to 31,500 NPR
1xbet
Wide cricket selection
100% up to 53,000 NPR
Megapari
Fast crypto processing
100% up to 30,000 NPR
1win
Fantasy sports section
500% up to 64,000 NPR
Melbet
Partnership with teams
100% up to 53,000 NPR
888Starz
One-click registration
100% up to 15,000 NPR
BC Game
Strong referral system
180% up to 20,000 USDT
WinWin
Social media bonuses
100% up to 15,000 NPR
22Bet
Accumulator bet bonuses
100% up to 18,000 NPR
Betway
Mobile-optimized app
100% up to 20,000 NPR
What We Evaluate for Ranking the Best App?
We look at several factors when ranking the best online cricket betting app. These include security, ease of use, available payment methods, bonus terms, and app updates. We also check the support options and how well the app works on different devices.
Legality in Nepal
Most cricket betting sites hold licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK Gambling Commission. A license is important because it shows that the bookmaker follows rules for fair play and safe transactions. It also protects your money. If a site doesn’t have a license, it can be risky. You might face issues like unfair practices or difficulty withdrawing funds. Always check for a license to ensure safety when betting.
Optimization on Android and iOS
Mobile apps need to have all the features of the desktop version. You should be able to place bets, check live scores, and access promotions from your phone, just like on a computer. For example, you should easily view cricket match odds, deposit money, and withdraw winnings. This way, you can enjoy all the betting functions wherever you are.
Welcome Bonus Terms
Bookmakers use welcome bonuses to attract new players and boost their first deposit. These bonuses can help you get more from your first bet. However, they come with rules. We check the terms, such as how much you need to wager and how long you have to use the bonus. These rules affect how you can use or withdraw the bonus money. We carefully look at all these details when choosing the best betting app for cricket.
Customer Support
Technical support is needed when issues such as login problems, deposit or withdrawal concerns, or difficulty navigating the app arise. The availability of support at any time is important for a betting app, especially for urgent matters. Support should be accessible through live chat, phone, and email. 24/7 availability ensures that assistance is provided whenever it is needed, regardless of the time.
Android Cricket Betting Apps
We have listed the best cricket betting apps for Android in Nepal. Each app has been checked for its features, safety, and ease of use. Here are the top 10 bookmakers for Android users in Nepal:
1xbet
Mostbet
Megapari
1win
Melbet
888Starz
BC.Game
WinWin
22Bet
Betway
You can download cricket betting APK app for Android devices.
Installing Instructions of APK App
Find the APK file from a reliable source.
Download the file to the device.
Enable installation from unknown sources in device settings.
Open the downloaded file.
Tap “Install” and wait for the installation to complete.
The app will be ready to use once the installation finishes. So, download cricket betting app for Android and enjoy!
Top Cricket Betting Apps for iOS
We have listed the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Nepal. Each app was reviewed for key factors like features, usability, and bonuses. Below are the top 10 apps for iOS users:
1xbet
Mostbet
888Starz
22Bet
WinWin
Melbet
1win
Megapari
BC.Game
These apps are great choices for anyone looking to bet on cricket in Nepal.
How to Install App on iPhone?
To install the cricket betting app for iPhone, customers should:
Visit the official website and find the app section.
Use the QR code or click on the download link.
Complete the installation by following the on-screen instructions.
This method helps bettors quickly get the app on their devices.
Best Cricket Betting Apps for IPL
The IPL is very popular in Nepal. Many bettors choose mobile apps to place their bets on matches. These apps make it easy for players to place bets from anywhere, at any time. Here is a list of some of the best IPL cricket betting apps:
1xbet
22Bet
Mostbet
1win
Melbet
Megapari
BC.Game
WinWin
888Starz
Cricket Live Betting Apps
The software allows players to place bets while a match is ongoing. Odds change during the game. Here are the top 10 live cricket betting apps:
App
Feature
1xbet
In-play betting, live odds
22Bet
Wide live market options
Mostbet
Instant betting updates
1win
Real-time odds changes
Megapari
Broad live cricket markets
Melbet
Live commentary, in-play bets
BC.Game
Fast updates, live scores
888Starz
Quick odds refresh
WinWin
Real-time betting stats
Famous Cricket Tournaments in Nepal
Cricket tournaments are very popular in Nepal. Bettors can easily find many tournaments to bet on. Events like the IPL, Big Bash League, and others are available. Players can select which tournament they want to bet on from the list provided in the app.
IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a major cricket tournament. It features top players from around the world. The tournament is played in a fast format, with teams competing for the championship each year. Many bettors in Nepal enjoy placing wagers on IPL matches. It has a large following and is a key event in the cricket calendar.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. Teams from different countries compete in short, fast matches. The event happens every few years and brings together some of the best players in the world. Many bettors enjoy placing wagers on this exciting competition.
Big Bash League (BBL)
The Big Bash League (BBL) is a popular T20 cricket competition in Australia. Eight teams compete in exciting matches throughout the season. Many bettors place wagers on the BBL through cricket betting apps in Nepal. The tournament is known for its high-energy games and attracts a large audience.
Pakistan Super League (PSL)
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament with six teams from Pakistan. It has become very popular in Nepal. The event features top players from around the world and is a favorite for bettors using cricket betting apps.
Asia Cup
The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament. It features teams from Asia like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The event happens every few years. It is played in both One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats.
How to Start Cricket Betting via App?
Getting started with apps for cricket betting is easy. Follow these steps to begin:
1
Register
Download and install the app from the official website or app store. Open the app and start the registration process. You will need to fill in some basic details like your name, email, and phone number. You can register using your email or through social media accounts. Choose the method that works best for you.
2
Verify Your Account
After registering, the app may ask you to verify your identity. This is usually done by uploading an ID, like a passport or driver’s license. Some apps may also ask for proof of your address. This helps to protect your account and meet legal requirements.
3
Deposit Funds
Once your account is ready, you can deposit money. Most betting apps accept several payment methods. These may include credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers. Some apps may also accept cryptocurrencies. Choose a payment method that suits you and make sure you meet the minimum deposit amount.
4
Place Your Bet
After adding funds to your account, you can start placing bets. Browse through the available cricket matches, pick the one you want to bet on, select the type of bet, enter your stake, and confirm your bet.
Best Welcome Bonuses for Nepalease
Many betting websites in Nepal offer generous welcome bonuses for new customers. These promotions provide extra funds on the first deposit, with different amounts and terms across bookmakers. Players can select the bonus that suits them best to kickstart their betting.
Here are some of the best welcome bonuses for Nepalese bettors:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Mostbet
120% up to 31,500 NPR
1xbet
100% up to 53,000 NPR
Megapari
100% up to 15,000 NPR
1win
500% up to 64,000 NPR
Melbet
100% up to 53,000 NPR
888Starz
100% up to 15,000 NPR
BC.Game
180% up to 20,000 USDT
WinWin
100% up to 15,000 NPR
22Bet
100% up to 18,000 NPR
Common Instruction for Deposit
To deposit in a cricket betting app, log into your account. Go to the deposit section and select your payment method, such as UPI, bank transfer, or an e-wallet. Enter the amount you want to deposit and follow the steps to complete the payment. Check for any minimum deposit limits or fees. Once the payment is processed, the money will appear in your account and you can start betting.
Banking Methods in Nepal
Cricket betting apps in Nepal support a wide range of payment methods, allowing users to deposit and withdraw in Nepalese rupees (NPR). These methods include both local and international payment systems, making transactions easy and accessible. Below are 10 popular payment methods available in Nepal real money cricket betting apps:
eSewa
IME Pay
Connect IPS
Skrill
PayPal
Bank Transfer
MuchBetter
Cryptocurrency
Jeton Wallet
BinancePay
Comparsion: App or Desktop?
Here's a simple comparison of using a cricket betting app versus the desktop version:
Criteria
App Version
Desktop Version
Portability
Can be used anywhere
Needs a computer or laptop
Ease of Use
Simple to navigate on a small screen
More space and options on a bigger screen
Speed
Generally faster
Can depend on your internet speed
Notifications
Push notifications available
No push notifications
Battery Usage
Uses phone battery
Does not use a battery, needs power
System Requirements
Works on a smartphone
Works on any modern PC or laptop
App Updates
Updates happen automatically
Updates must be done manually
Customization
Fewer options for customization
More ways to change the interface
Graphics Quality
Adjusted for mobile screens
Can support better graphics
Accessibility
Touch screen control
Uses keyboard and mouse
Security
Secure, often uses biometrics
Relies on browser security
Summary by SportsCafe
SportsCafe ranks Mostbet as the best cricket betting app. This app is easy to use and supports fast deposits and withdrawals. It has a wide range of betting options, including live betting. Mostbet gives competitive odds and reliable mobile performance. Customers also enjoy good customer support and many payment methods. The app even has a special bonus for users who install it, adding extra value. With all these features, Mostbet is the top choice for cricket bettors in Nepal.
FAQ
Are betting apps legal in Nepal?
Betting apps are not officially allowed in Nepal. However, many people use international apps without issues. Always check the rules before using them.
Which is the best cricket betting app for Nepali users?
Mostbet is the best cricket betting app for players in Nepal. It has good odds and many betting options.
Where to download a betting app for cricket?
You can download cricket betting apps from the official websites of the bookmakers. Use the QR code or link provided there.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.