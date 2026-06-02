Best Apps for Cricket Betting in Nepal for June 2026

Nowadays, cricket is a very popular sport for betting in Nepal. About 90% of bettors use their phones for betting because it is easy and quick. Mobile apps let users place bets, track games, and manage deposits or withdrawals on the go. Sportscafe has carefully looked at different apps and made a list of the best cricket betting apps in Nepal for December 2024. These apps are chosen for their features, ease of use, and secure payment options, which make betting simple and safe for users in Nepal.

Cricket Betting Apps

Online Betting Apps for Cricket Reviews We reviewed the top apps for Nepal by looking at key factors. We checked the pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use of real apps for cricket betting. We also looked at app updates, payment options, and customer support. Below is a simple overview of each software which shows what makes them good choices for players in Nepal. #1 Mostbet App Mostbet is popular and is considered the best cricket betting app for users in Nepal. It works on both Android and iOS. The app supports over 50 languages. To start betting, players can deposit as little as 400 NPR. The welcome bonus is 120%, up to 31,500 NPR. Mostbet has a loyalty program and bonuses for express bets with four or more events. Pros Cons Cricket betting is easy to find Not all old gadgets support the applications Loyalty program with bonuses 100 free spins for app installation Biometric login for security Notifications for live updates Easy interface #2 1xbet App 1xbet is a popular cricket betting app in Nepal. It works on both Android and iOS devices. The app supports more than 70 payment methods. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR, with a minimum deposit of 300 NPR. The app features a wide range of cricket betting options. Pros Cons Wide range of cricket events No phone support 100% first deposit bonus up to 53,000 NPR Special bonuses for events like New Year and Black Friday Two-factor authentication for security VIP privileges with higher cashback QR code login for quick access Customizable live and line settings #3 MegaPari App Megapari is a popular app for cricket betting in Nepal. It has apps for both iOS and Android. The app supports over 40 deposit methods, such as eSewa, ImePay, and cryptocurrency. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 15,000 NPR, and another 100% on the second deposit, up to 30,000 NPR. Crypto deposits are processed quickly, and bonuses are cleared fast. Pros Cons Supports over 60 languages Limited customer support options Quick processing for crypto deposits Dedicated cricket section Fast bonus clearance Available on both iOS and Android Notifications and biometric login Low system requirements #4 1win App 1win is a betting app available on iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows. It supports over 20 languages and lets users deposit with different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is 250 NPR. New users can claim a 500% bonus on their first four deposits, up to 64,000 NPR. The app also gives 200 1win coins as a special bonus for installation. Pros Cons Many bonus programs Withdrawals via app may take a bit longer 200 1win coins for app installation Multiple cryptocurrency wallets Fantasy Sports section Separate apps for Windows and Mac OS Daily bonuses on social media Notifications and two-factor authentication Low system requirements #5 Melbet App Melbet is a betting app with a partnership with the Trinbago Knight Riders cricket team until 2026. The app supports over 40 languages and works on both iOS and Android devices. It is easy to register on the platform. New users can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR. The app also provides weekly cashback and bonuses for users who place 100 bets. There are more than 70 payment methods, including eSewa, ImePay, and cryptocurrency. Pros Cons Quick registration Application may be not available in some regions 24/7 customer support, including phone Easy-to-use mobile version Many payment methods Partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders 10% weekly cashback for bets placed via the app Biometric login and notifications #6 888starz App The 888Starz app supports over 50 languages and works on Android devices. Signing up is quick with a one-click registration. There are over 55 payment methods available, including 40 types of cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 112 NPR via WebMoney. New users can get a 100% bonus on the first deposit up to 15,000 NPR, and a 50% bonus on the second deposit, also up to 15,000 NPR. There is a 3% cashback each week. Pros Cons Quick sign-up with one-click No phone support Active on social media like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram Lots of options for cryptocurrency deposits Fast access to cricket betting Weekly cashback Free bet bonus: Place 3 bets of at least 89 INR in the app and get a free bet worth 50% of your stake, up to 268 INR Biometric login and simple interface #7 BC game App BC Game works through browsers for both iOS and Android. No downloads or installations are needed. The platform runs smoothly on devices with low system requirements. It supports over 70 cryptocurrency deposit methods. New users get a 180% bonus on their first crypto deposit, up to 20,000 USDT. For the first sports bet, use a promo code to claim a 200% bonus, up to 500 USDT. Pros Cons No installation is required, works directly in the browser Limited deposit methods for non-crypto platforms Active community on social media Strong referral system Sports insights page and blog 100% bonus for cricket bets Daily and weekly cash prizes Social network registration #8 Winwin App WinWin has an app for Android and a browser version for iOS. The platform supports over 60 languages. You can register with one click. The minimum deposit is 135 NPR. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to 15,000 NPR. Additional bonuses are available for later deposits. You will get 50% on the second deposit, 25% on the third, and another 25% on the fourth. Deposit 144 NPR or more to get up to 14,327 NPR. Pros Cons One-click registration No dedicated iOS app A large number of cricket events Weekly cashback Social media subscription bonus Bonus for losing bet series Low APK size Biometric login #9 22bet App 22Bet has apps for both Android and iOS. It supports more than 50 languages. There is also a PWA version for iOS. The platform has over 60 ways to deposit money, including around 40 cryptocurrency options. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to 18,000 NPR. You can also get bonuses for accumulator bets, with a 50% bonus. The maximum bonus for accumulator bets is 727,000 NPR. Applications are free of charge, licensed and secure. Pros Cons Mobile app for Android and iOS No one-click registration Many cryptocurrency payment options Easy access to cricket betting Weekly bonus promotions Special accumulator bet bonus system Social networks presence

List of Real Cricket Betting Apps in Nepal Each software in this cricket betting apps list offers unique features and great welcome bonuses. Check out their top qualities and how you can benefit from their promotions. App Name Best Feature Welcome Bonus Mostbet Loyalty program 120% up to 31,500 NPR 1xbet Wide cricket selection 100% up to 53,000 NPR Megapari Fast crypto processing 100% up to 30,000 NPR 1win Fantasy sports section 500% up to 64,000 NPR Melbet Partnership with teams 100% up to 53,000 NPR 888Starz One-click registration 100% up to 15,000 NPR BC Game Strong referral system 180% up to 20,000 USDT WinWin Social media bonuses 100% up to 15,000 NPR 22Bet Accumulator bet bonuses 100% up to 18,000 NPR Betway Mobile-optimized app 100% up to 20,000 NPR

What We Evaluate for Ranking the Best App? We look at several factors when ranking the best online cricket betting app. These include security, ease of use, available payment methods, bonus terms, and app updates. We also check the support options and how well the app works on different devices. Legality in Nepal Most cricket betting sites hold licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK Gambling Commission. A license is important because it shows that the bookmaker follows rules for fair play and safe transactions. It also protects your money. If a site doesn’t have a license, it can be risky. You might face issues like unfair practices or difficulty withdrawing funds. Always check for a license to ensure safety when betting. Optimization on Android and iOS Mobile apps need to have all the features of the desktop version. You should be able to place bets, check live scores, and access promotions from your phone, just like on a computer. For example, you should easily view cricket match odds, deposit money, and withdraw winnings. This way, you can enjoy all the betting functions wherever you are. Welcome Bonus Terms Bookmakers use welcome bonuses to attract new players and boost their first deposit. These bonuses can help you get more from your first bet. However, they come with rules. We check the terms, such as how much you need to wager and how long you have to use the bonus. These rules affect how you can use or withdraw the bonus money. We carefully look at all these details when choosing the best betting app for cricket. Customer Support Technical support is needed when issues such as login problems, deposit or withdrawal concerns, or difficulty navigating the app arise. The availability of support at any time is important for a betting app, especially for urgent matters. Support should be accessible through live chat, phone, and email. 24/7 availability ensures that assistance is provided whenever it is needed, regardless of the time.

Android Cricket Betting Apps We have listed the best cricket betting apps for Android in Nepal. Each app has been checked for its features, safety, and ease of use. Here are the top 10 bookmakers for Android users in Nepal: 1xbet

Mostbet

Megapari

1win

Melbet

888Starz

BC.Game

WinWin

22Bet

Betway You can download cricket betting APK app for Android devices. Installing Instructions of APK App Find the APK file from a reliable source. Download the file to the device. Enable installation from unknown sources in device settings. Open the downloaded file. Tap “Install” and wait for the installation to complete. The app will be ready to use once the installation finishes. So, download cricket betting app for Android and enjoy!

Top Cricket Betting Apps for iOS We have listed the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Nepal. Each app was reviewed for key factors like features, usability, and bonuses. Below are the top 10 apps for iOS users: 1xbet Mostbet 888Starz 22Bet WinWin Melbet 1win Megapari BC.Game These apps are great choices for anyone looking to bet on cricket in Nepal. How to Install App on iPhone? To install the cricket betting app for iPhone, customers should: Visit the official website and find the app section. Use the QR code or click on the download link. Complete the installation by following the on-screen instructions. This method helps bettors quickly get the app on their devices.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for IPL The IPL is very popular in Nepal. Many bettors choose mobile apps to place their bets on matches. These apps make it easy for players to place bets from anywhere, at any time. Here is a list of some of the best IPL cricket betting apps: 1xbet 22Bet Mostbet 1win Melbet Megapari BC.Game WinWin 888Starz

Cricket Live Betting Apps The software allows players to place bets while a match is ongoing. Odds change during the game. Here are the top 10 live cricket betting apps: App Feature 1xbet In-play betting, live odds 22Bet Wide live market options Mostbet Instant betting updates 1win Real-time odds changes Megapari Broad live cricket markets Melbet Live commentary, in-play bets BC.Game Fast updates, live scores 888Starz Quick odds refresh WinWin Real-time betting stats

Famous Cricket Tournaments in Nepal Cricket tournaments are very popular in Nepal. Bettors can easily find many tournaments to bet on. Events like the IPL, Big Bash League, and others are available. Players can select which tournament they want to bet on from the list provided in the app. IPL The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a major cricket tournament. It features top players from around the world. The tournament is played in a fast format, with teams competing for the championship each year. Many bettors in Nepal enjoy placing wagers on IPL matches. It has a large following and is a key event in the cricket calendar. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. Teams from different countries compete in short, fast matches. The event happens every few years and brings together some of the best players in the world. Many bettors enjoy placing wagers on this exciting competition. Big Bash League (BBL) The Big Bash League (BBL) is a popular T20 cricket competition in Australia. Eight teams compete in exciting matches throughout the season. Many bettors place wagers on the BBL through cricket betting apps in Nepal. The tournament is known for its high-energy games and attracts a large audience. Pakistan Super League (PSL) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament with six teams from Pakistan. It has become very popular in Nepal. The event features top players from around the world and is a favorite for bettors using cricket betting apps. Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament. It features teams from Asia like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The event happens every few years. It is played in both One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats.

How to Start Cricket Betting via App? Getting started with apps for cricket betting is easy. Follow these steps to begin: 1 Register Download and install the app from the official website or app store. Open the app and start the registration process. You will need to fill in some basic details like your name, email, and phone number. You can register using your email or through social media accounts. Choose the method that works best for you. 2 Verify Your Account After registering, the app may ask you to verify your identity. This is usually done by uploading an ID, like a passport or driver’s license. Some apps may also ask for proof of your address. This helps to protect your account and meet legal requirements. 3 Deposit Funds Once your account is ready, you can deposit money. Most betting apps accept several payment methods. These may include credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers. Some apps may also accept cryptocurrencies. Choose a payment method that suits you and make sure you meet the minimum deposit amount. 4 Place Your Bet After adding funds to your account, you can start placing bets. Browse through the available cricket matches, pick the one you want to bet on, select the type of bet, enter your stake, and confirm your bet.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Nepalease Many betting websites in Nepal offer generous welcome bonuses for new customers. These promotions provide extra funds on the first deposit, with different amounts and terms across bookmakers. Players can select the bonus that suits them best to kickstart their betting. Here are some of the best welcome bonuses for Nepalese bettors: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Mostbet 120% up to 31,500 NPR 1xbet 100% up to 53,000 NPR Megapari 100% up to 15,000 NPR 1win 500% up to 64,000 NPR Melbet 100% up to 53,000 NPR 888Starz 100% up to 15,000 NPR BC.Game 180% up to 20,000 USDT WinWin 100% up to 15,000 NPR 22Bet 100% up to 18,000 NPR

Common Instruction for Deposit To deposit in a cricket betting app, log into your account. Go to the deposit section and select your payment method, such as UPI, bank transfer, or an e-wallet. Enter the amount you want to deposit and follow the steps to complete the payment. Check for any minimum deposit limits or fees. Once the payment is processed, the money will appear in your account and you can start betting.

Banking Methods in Nepal Cricket betting apps in Nepal support a wide range of payment methods, allowing users to deposit and withdraw in Nepalese rupees (NPR). These methods include both local and international payment systems, making transactions easy and accessible. Below are 10 popular payment methods available in Nepal real money cricket betting apps: eSewa

IME Pay

Connect IPS

Skrill

PayPal

Bank Transfer

MuchBetter

Cryptocurrency

Jeton Wallet

BinancePay

Comparsion: App or Desktop? Here's a simple comparison of using a cricket betting app versus the desktop version: Criteria App Version Desktop Version Portability Can be used anywhere Needs a computer or laptop Ease of Use Simple to navigate on a small screen More space and options on a bigger screen Speed Generally faster Can depend on your internet speed Notifications Push notifications available No push notifications Battery Usage Uses phone battery Does not use a battery, needs power System Requirements Works on a smartphone Works on any modern PC or laptop App Updates Updates happen automatically Updates must be done manually Customization Fewer options for customization More ways to change the interface Graphics Quality Adjusted for mobile screens Can support better graphics Accessibility Touch screen control Uses keyboard and mouse Security Secure, often uses biometrics Relies on browser security

Summary by SportsCafe SportsCafe ranks Mostbet as the best cricket betting app. This app is easy to use and supports fast deposits and withdrawals. It has a wide range of betting options, including live betting. Mostbet gives competitive odds and reliable mobile performance. Customers also enjoy good customer support and many payment methods. The app even has a special bonus for users who install it, adding extra value. With all these features, Mostbet is the top choice for cricket bettors in Nepal.