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Best Apps for Cricket Betting in Nepal for June 2026

Nowadays, cricket is a very popular sport for betting in Nepal. About 90% of bettors use their phones for betting because it is easy and quick. Mobile apps let users place bets, track games, and manage deposits or withdrawals on the go. Sportscafe has carefully looked at different apps and made a list of the best cricket betting apps in Nepal for December 2024. These apps are chosen for their features, ease of use, and secure payment options, which make betting simple and safe for users in Nepal.

Cricket Betting Apps

Top Cricket Betting Apps in Nepal

We present the top 10 cricket betting apps, carefully selected by our experts. Each app was analyzed based on key factors like user experience, payment options, security, and the variety of cricket events available for betting.

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Mostbet

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 31,500

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#2

1xbet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 53,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#3

MegaPari

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 30,000

Promocode

MPNEPAL

 DownloadRead Review
#4

1win

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 64,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#5

Melbet

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 53,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#6

888starz

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 15,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#7

BC game

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

USDT 20,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#8

Winwin

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 15,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review
#9

22bet

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

NPR 18,000

Promocode

No promo

 DownloadRead Review

Online Betting Apps for Cricket Reviews

We reviewed the top apps for Nepal by looking at key factors. We checked the pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use of real apps for cricket betting. We also looked at app updates, payment options, and customer support. Below is a simple overview of each software which shows what makes them good choices for players in Nepal.

#1 Mostbet App

The reputation, reliability and simplicity of Mostbet's cricket betting app makes it number one on the list.

Mostbet is popular and is considered the best cricket betting app for users in Nepal. It works on both Android and iOS. The app supports over 50 languages. To start betting, players can deposit as little as 400 NPR. The welcome bonus is 120%, up to 31,500 NPR. Mostbet has a loyalty program and bonuses for express bets with four or more events.

Pros Cons
Cricket betting is easy to find Not all old gadgets support the applications
Loyalty program with bonuses
100 free spins for app installation
Biometric login for security
Notifications for live updates
Easy interface

#2 1xbet App

The 1xbet cricket betting app provides ample opportunities in live mode.

1xbet is a popular cricket betting app in Nepal. It works on both Android and iOS devices. The app supports more than 70 payment methods. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR, with a minimum deposit of 300 NPR. The app features a wide range of cricket betting options.

Pros Cons
Wide range of cricket events No phone support
100% first deposit bonus up to 53,000 NPR
Special bonuses for events like New Year and Black Friday
Two-factor authentication for security
VIP privileges with higher cashback
QR code login for quick access
Customizable live and line settings

#3 MegaPari App

The Megapari betting app provides unlimited possibilities as in the PC version of the site.

Megapari is a popular app for cricket betting in Nepal. It has apps for both iOS and Android. The app supports over 40 deposit methods, such as eSewa, ImePay, and cryptocurrency. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 15,000 NPR, and another 100% on the second deposit, up to 30,000 NPR. Crypto deposits are processed quickly, and bonuses are cleared fast.

Pros Cons
Supports over 60 languages Limited customer support options
Quick processing for crypto deposits
Dedicated cricket section
Fast bonus clearance
Available on both iOS and Android
Notifications and biometric login
Low system requirements

#4 1win App

1win is offering 200 coins for installing the app on your phone.

1win is a betting app available on iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows. It supports over 20 languages and lets users deposit with different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is 250 NPR. New users can claim a 500% bonus on their first four deposits, up to 64,000 NPR. The app also gives 200 1win coins as a special bonus for installation.

Pros Cons
Many bonus programs Withdrawals via app may take a bit longer
200 1win coins for app installation
Multiple cryptocurrency wallets
Fantasy Sports section
Separate apps for Windows and Mac OS
Daily bonuses on social media
Notifications and two-factor authentication
Low system requirements

#5 Melbet App

The Melbet app provides quick and easy registration in a couple of clicks.

Melbet is a betting app with a partnership with the Trinbago Knight Riders cricket team until 2026. The app supports over 40 languages and works on both iOS and Android devices. It is easy to register on the platform. New users can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR. The app also provides weekly cashback and bonuses for users who place 100 bets. There are more than 70 payment methods, including eSewa, ImePay, and cryptocurrency.

Pros Cons
Quick registration Application may be not available in some regions
24/7 customer support, including phone
Easy-to-use mobile version
Many payment methods
Partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders
10% weekly cashback for bets placed via the app
Biometric login and notifications

#6 888starz App

Biometric login and simple interface are available at 888starz app.

The 888Starz app supports over 50 languages and works on Android devices. Signing up is quick with a one-click registration. There are over 55 payment methods available, including 40 types of cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 112 NPR via WebMoney. New users can get a 100% bonus on the first deposit up to 15,000 NPR, and a 50% bonus on the second deposit, also up to 15,000 NPR. There is a 3% cashback each week.

Pros Cons
Quick sign-up with one-click No phone support
Active on social media like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram
Lots of options for cryptocurrency deposits
Fast access to cricket betting
Weekly cashback
Free bet bonus: Place 3 bets of at least 89 INR in the app and get a free bet worth 50% of your stake, up to 268 INR
Biometric login and simple interface

#7 BC game App

BC Game is the best platform for cryptocurrency payments.

BC Game works through browsers for both iOS and Android. No downloads or installations are needed. The platform runs smoothly on devices with low system requirements. It supports over 70 cryptocurrency deposit methods. New users get a 180% bonus on their first crypto deposit, up to 20,000 USDT. For the first sports bet, use a promo code to claim a 200% bonus, up to 500 USDT.

Pros Cons
No installation is required, works directly in the browser Limited deposit methods for non-crypto platforms
Active community on social media
Strong referral system
Sports insights page and blog
100% bonus for cricket bets
Daily and weekly cash prizes
Social network registration

#8 Winwin App

Winwin app has Low APK size.

WinWin has an app for Android and a browser version for iOS. The platform supports over 60 languages. You can register with one click. The minimum deposit is 135 NPR. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to 15,000 NPR. Additional bonuses are available for later deposits. You will get 50% on the second deposit, 25% on the third, and another 25% on the fourth. Deposit 144 NPR or more to get up to 14,327 NPR.

Pros Cons
One-click registration No dedicated iOS app
A large number of cricket events
Weekly cashback
Social media subscription bonus
Bonus for losing bet series
Low APK size
Biometric login

#9 22bet App

The 22bet app for betting on iPhone is represented by a browser version.

22Bet has apps for both Android and iOS. It supports more than 50 languages. There is also a PWA version for iOS. The platform has over 60 ways to deposit money, including around 40 cryptocurrency options. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to 18,000 NPR. You can also get bonuses for accumulator bets, with a 50% bonus. The maximum bonus for accumulator bets is 727,000 NPR. Applications are free of charge, licensed and secure.

Pros Cons
Mobile app for Android and iOS No one-click registration
Many cryptocurrency payment options
Easy access to cricket betting
Weekly bonus promotions
Special accumulator bet bonus system
Social networks presence

List of Real Cricket Betting Apps in Nepal

Each software in this cricket betting apps list offers unique features and great welcome bonuses. Check out their top qualities and how you can benefit from their promotions.

App Name

Best Feature

Welcome Bonus

Mostbet

Loyalty program

120% up to 31,500 NPR

1xbet

Wide cricket selection

100% up to 53,000 NPR

Megapari

Fast crypto processing

100% up to 30,000 NPR

1win

Fantasy sports section

500% up to 64,000 NPR

Melbet

Partnership with teams

100% up to 53,000 NPR

888Starz

One-click registration

100% up to 15,000 NPR

BC Game

Strong referral system

180% up to 20,000 USDT

WinWin

Social media bonuses

100% up to 15,000 NPR

22Bet

Accumulator bet bonuses

100% up to 18,000 NPR

Betway

Mobile-optimized app

100% up to 20,000 NPR

What We Evaluate for Ranking the Best App?

We look at several factors when ranking the best online cricket betting app. These include security, ease of use, available payment methods, bonus terms, and app updates. We also check the support options and how well the app works on different devices.

Legality in Nepal

Having a bookmaker's license to operate in Nepal is mandatory.

Most cricket betting sites hold licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK Gambling Commission. A license is important because it shows that the bookmaker follows rules for fair play and safe transactions. It also protects your money. If a site doesn’t have a license, it can be risky. You might face issues like unfair practices or difficulty withdrawing funds. Always check for a license to ensure safety when betting.

Optimization on Android and iOS

A cricket betting app should work equally well on both OS.

Mobile apps need to have all the features of the desktop version. You should be able to place bets, check live scores, and access promotions from your phone, just like on a computer. For example, you should easily view cricket match odds, deposit money, and withdraw winnings. This way, you can enjoy all the betting functions wherever you are.

Welcome Bonus Terms

Often the bonus system and its terms and conditions become the number one factor for newcomers.

Bookmakers use welcome bonuses to attract new players and boost their first deposit. These bonuses can help you get more from your first bet. However, they come with rules. We check the terms, such as how much you need to wager and how long you have to use the bonus. These rules affect how you can use or withdraw the bonus money. We carefully look at all these details when choosing the best betting app for cricket.

Customer Support

The lack of prompt customer support is a serious disadvantage of the bookmaker.

Technical support is needed when issues such as login problems, deposit or withdrawal concerns, or difficulty navigating the app arise. The availability of support at any time is important for a betting app, especially for urgent matters. Support should be accessible through live chat, phone, and email. 24/7 availability ensures that assistance is provided whenever it is needed, regardless of the time.

Android Cricket Betting Apps

We have listed the best cricket betting apps for Android in Nepal. Each app has been checked for its features, safety, and ease of use. Here are the top 10 bookmakers for Android users in Nepal:

  • 1xbet
  • Mostbet
  • Megapari
  • 1win
  • Melbet
  • 888Starz
  • BC.Game
  • WinWin
  • 22Bet
  • Betway

You can download cricket betting APK app for Android devices.

Installing Instructions of APK App

  1. Find the APK file from a reliable source.
  2. Download the file to the device.
  3. Enable installation from unknown sources in device settings.
  4. Open the downloaded file.
  5. Tap “Install” and wait for the installation to complete.

The app will be ready to use once the installation finishes. So, download cricket betting app for Android and enjoy!

Top Cricket Betting Apps for iOS

We have listed the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Nepal. Each app was reviewed for key factors like features, usability, and bonuses. Below are the top 10 apps for iOS users:

  1. 1xbet
  2. Mostbet
  3. 888Starz
  4. 22Bet
  5. WinWin
  6. Melbet
  7. 1win
  8. Megapari
  9. BC.Game

These apps are great choices for anyone looking to bet on cricket in Nepal.

How to Install App on iPhone?

To install the cricket betting app for iPhone, customers should:

  1. Visit the official website and find the app section.
  2. Use the QR code or click on the download link.
  3. Complete the installation by following the on-screen instructions.

This method helps bettors quickly get the app on their devices.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for IPL

The IPL is very popular in Nepal. Many bettors choose mobile apps to place their bets on matches. These apps make it easy for players to place bets from anywhere, at any time. Here is a list of some of the best IPL cricket betting apps:

  1. 1xbet
  2. 22Bet
  3. Mostbet
  4. 1win
  5. Melbet
  6. Megapari
  7. BC.Game
  8. WinWin
  9. 888Starz

Cricket Live Betting Apps

The software allows players to place bets while a match is ongoing. Odds change during the game. Here are the top 10 live cricket betting apps:

App Feature
1xbet In-play betting, live odds
22Bet Wide live market options
Mostbet Instant betting updates
1win Real-time odds changes
Megapari Broad live cricket markets
Melbet Live commentary, in-play bets
BC.Game Fast updates, live scores
888Starz Quick odds refresh
WinWin Real-time betting stats

Famous Cricket Tournaments in Nepal

Cricket tournaments are very popular in Nepal. Bettors can easily find many tournaments to bet on. Events like the IPL, Big Bash League, and others are available. Players can select which tournament they want to bet on from the list provided in the app.

IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a major cricket tournament. It features top players from around the world. The tournament is played in a fast format, with teams competing for the championship each year. Many bettors in Nepal enjoy placing wagers on IPL matches. It has a large following and is a key event in the cricket calendar.

T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. Teams from different countries compete in short, fast matches. The event happens every few years and brings together some of the best players in the world. Many bettors enjoy placing wagers on this exciting competition.

Big Bash League (BBL)

The Big Bash League (BBL) is a popular T20 cricket competition in Australia. Eight teams compete in exciting matches throughout the season. Many bettors place wagers on the BBL through cricket betting apps in Nepal. The tournament is known for its high-energy games and attracts a large audience.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament with six teams from Pakistan. It has become very popular in Nepal. The event features top players from around the world and is a favorite for bettors using cricket betting apps.

Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament. It features teams from Asia like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The event happens every few years. It is played in both One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats.

How to Start Cricket Betting via App?

Getting started with apps for cricket betting is easy. Follow these steps to begin:

1

Register

Download and install the app from the official website or app store. Open the app and start the registration process. You will need to fill in some basic details like your name, email, and phone number. You can register using your email or through social media accounts. Choose the method that works best for you.

2

Verify Your Account

After registering, the app may ask you to verify your identity. This is usually done by uploading an ID, like a passport or driver’s license. Some apps may also ask for proof of your address. This helps to protect your account and meet legal requirements.

3

Deposit Funds

Once your account is ready, you can deposit money. Most betting apps accept several payment methods. These may include credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers. Some apps may also accept cryptocurrencies. Choose a payment method that suits you and make sure you meet the minimum deposit amount.

4

Place Your Bet

After adding funds to your account, you can start placing bets. Browse through the available cricket matches, pick the one you want to bet on, select the type of bet, enter your stake, and confirm your bet.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Nepalease

Many betting websites in Nepal offer generous welcome bonuses for new customers. These promotions provide extra funds on the first deposit, with different amounts and terms across bookmakers. Players can select the bonus that suits them best to kickstart their betting.

Here are some of the best welcome bonuses for Nepalese bettors:

Bookmaker Welcome Bonus
Mostbet 120% up to 31,500 NPR
1xbet 100% up to 53,000 NPR
Megapari 100% up to 15,000 NPR
1win 500% up to 64,000 NPR
Melbet 100% up to 53,000 NPR
888Starz 100% up to 15,000 NPR
BC.Game 180% up to 20,000 USDT
WinWin 100% up to 15,000 NPR
22Bet 100% up to 18,000 NPR

Common Instruction for Deposit

To deposit in a cricket betting app, log into your account. Go to the deposit section and select your payment method, such as UPI, bank transfer, or an e-wallet. Enter the amount you want to deposit and follow the steps to complete the payment. Check for any minimum deposit limits or fees. Once the payment is processed, the money will appear in your account and you can start betting.

Banking Methods in Nepal

Cricket betting apps in Nepal support a wide range of payment methods, allowing users to deposit and withdraw in Nepalese rupees (NPR). These methods include both local and international payment systems, making transactions easy and accessible. Below are 10 popular payment methods available in Nepal real money cricket betting apps:

  • eSewa
  • IME Pay
  • Connect IPS
  • Skrill
  • PayPal
  • Bank Transfer
  • MuchBetter
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Jeton Wallet
  • BinancePay

Comparsion: App or Desktop?

Here's a simple comparison of using a cricket betting app versus the desktop version:

Criteria

App Version

Desktop Version

Portability

Can be used anywhere

Needs a computer or laptop

Ease of Use

Simple to navigate on a small screen

More space and options on a bigger screen

Speed

Generally faster

Can depend on your internet speed

Notifications

Push notifications available

No push notifications

Battery Usage

Uses phone battery

Does not use a battery, needs power

System Requirements

Works on a smartphone

Works on any modern PC or laptop

App Updates

Updates happen automatically

Updates must be done manually

Customization

Fewer options for customization

More ways to change the interface

Graphics Quality

Adjusted for mobile screens

Can support better graphics

Accessibility

Touch screen control

Uses keyboard and mouse

Security

Secure, often uses biometrics

Relies on browser security

Summary by SportsCafe

According to our experts the best cricket betting app is Mostbet.

SportsCafe ranks Mostbet as the best cricket betting app. This app is easy to use and supports fast deposits and withdrawals. It has a wide range of betting options, including live betting. Mostbet gives competitive odds and reliable mobile performance. Customers also enjoy good customer support and many payment methods. The app even has a special bonus for users who install it, adding extra value. With all these features, Mostbet is the top choice for cricket bettors in Nepal.

FAQ

Are betting apps legal in Nepal?

Betting apps are not officially allowed in Nepal. However, many people use international apps without issues. Always check the rules before using them.

Which is the best cricket betting app for Nepali users?

Mostbet is the best cricket betting app for players in Nepal. It has good odds and many betting options.

Where to download a betting app for cricket?

You can download cricket betting apps from the official websites of the bookmakers. Use the QR code or link provided there.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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