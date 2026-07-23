Match details Qf1 vs Qf2 List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026

List a

QF1
QF1
QF2
QF2

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Qf1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Qf2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet