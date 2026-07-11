36.1 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across the batter.

35.6 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

35.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

35.4 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and flicks

35.3 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

35.2 . On a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

35.1 . On a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and defends

34.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

34.5 . Good length from Masuku, pitching outside off stump. Nurul Hasan rocks back and defends through the off side field.

34.5 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg and angled loosely across Nurul Hasan. He gets forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

34.4 W OUT! Masuku breaks through! On a good length, outside off again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ervine

34.3 . Good length from Masuku, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

34.2 . On a good length, outside off. Hridoy gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to pass through to the wicketkeeper

34.1 W OUT! Masuku gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Masuku. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Evans on the on side.

33.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.5 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a defensive stroke

33.4 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto steps away but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

33.3 . Good line and length once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and defends

33.2 . Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends

33.1 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and cuts

32.5 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a drive down the ground.

32.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but watches it through to the wicketkeeper untouched

32.3 6 And another! Tanzid Hasan Tamim brings up his hundred in emphatic style! Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and pulls for six runs.

32.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild pull

32.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim creates room and plays a pull for four runs.

31.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.5 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.4 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and outside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

31.3 . Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

31.3 5w Wide. On line but angled across and down the leg side. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and swings and misses while attempting a leg glance, however the ball beats Madande and runs to the rope for 5 wides.

31.2 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Tanzid Hasan Tamim steps away and eases a drive for a run.

31.1 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the leg side.

30.6 1 On a good line and length from Madhevere. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

30.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

30.4 1 On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and guides a square cut for a run.

30.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

30.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

30.1 . Good line and length from Madhevere. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and defends

29.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

29.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

29.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and guides a wild square cut

29.3 2 Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

29.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto backs away but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

29.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and pulls for four runs.

28.6 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

28.5 1 Back of a length from Madhevere, on line once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

28.4 . Good line and length from Madhevere. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

28.3 . Madhevere pitches one up, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

28.2 . Good line and length again. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives

28.1 . Good line and length from Madhevere once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke behind square on the on side.

28.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance. ZIMBABWE appeal, but Najmul Hossain Shanto is given not out.

27.6 . 0 runs

27.5 1 On a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and tucks a glance back behind square for a single run.

27.4 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Chivanga! On a good line and length from Chivanga. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Soumya Sarkar has to depart

27.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

27.2 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks under it

27.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and pulls averagely back behind square for one leg bye.

26.6 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field.

26.5 . Good line and length from Madhevere. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 1 Good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

26.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.2 . Good length from Madhevere, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and defends

26.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

25.6 . Back of a length from Chivanga, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar goes back and plays a sloppy pull down the ground.

25.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

25.4 . Back of a length from Chivanga, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

25.3 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side.

25.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Chivanga, pitching well outside off stump.

25.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and cuts

25.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but makes no contact while trying a square cut

24.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.5 . On a good line and length from Masakadza. Soumya Sarkar rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a glance

24.4 1 Masakadza now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Masakadza. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for a run.

24.3 1 Masakadza pitches one up, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

24.2 6 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar advances and drives for six runs.

24.1 1 Good length from Masakadza, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

23.6 . Evans now coming around the wicket to Soumya Sarkar. Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

23.5 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and flicks for 1 run behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kaia.

23.4 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and defends

23.3 1 Evans drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across Soumya Sarkar. He goes back and pulls for a run.

23.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled wildly across the batter.

23.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

23.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts late for 1 run behind point.

22.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

22.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

22.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

22.3 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

22.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and defends

22.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and punches a drive

21.6 1 Good line and length from Evans. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for a single run back behind point.

21.5 . On a good line and length from Evans again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and square cuts

21.4 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and punches a drive

21.3 3 Good line and length from Evans. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and eases a drive for three runs on the on side.

21.2 1 Evans comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Evans, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

21.1 1 Good length from Evans, outside off. Soumya Sarkar steps away and tucks a glance behind square on the on side for a run.

21.1 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside off.

20.6 2 Full, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and skies a drive for two runs.

20.5 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled far across the batter and down the leg side. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

20.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and drives for a run.

20.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar goes back and drives through the on side field.

20.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and pulls for a single run.

20.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line.

19.6 4 FOUR! 50 for Soumya Sarkar in emphatic style! Full toss, on line. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

19.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 1 run.

19.4 1 Bennett pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

19.3 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and defends

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

19.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

18.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

18.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and drives

18.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.3 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

18.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

17.6 1 Full, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

17.5 1 Bennett pitches one up, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and square cuts for one run.

17.4 2 Good length from Bennett, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for two runs.

17.3 1 Good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

17.2 1 Full, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

17.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives for a single run.

16.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

16.5 . Full, on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and glances behind square.

16.4 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run. The ball is misfielded by Sikandar Raza.

16.3 1 Tanzid Hasan Tamim brings up his 50! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

16.2 1 Free hit. On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and skies a drive for 1 run.

16.2 nb No ball. 50 up for Tanzid Hasan Tamim! Good length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

16.1 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

15.4 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends

15.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 2 Bennett comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Bennett once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs back through point.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Bennett. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

14.6 . Yorker, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and eases a drive

14.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run.

14.3 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza once more. Soumya Sarkar gets forward but misses while trying to defend

14.2 1 Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

13.6 . Good length from Chivanga, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

13.5 . On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and cuts

13.4 1 On a good line and length from Chivanga. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

13.3 . Good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and punches a drive on the leg side.

13.2 . Good length from Chivanga, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

13.1 . On a good line and length once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Chivanga.

12.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

12.5 1 Short, outside leg and angled across Soumya Sarkar. He goes back and plays a pull for one run.

12.4 . Pitched up, on line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

12.1 1 Good length from Masuku, pitching on leg and angled across Soumya Sarkar. He goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

11.6 3 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and drives for three runs on the leg side.

11.5 . Good length from Chivanga, pitching outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and outside edges

11.4 1 Short, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

11.3 . Back of a length from Chivanga, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and defends

11.2 . Good length from Chivanga, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and guides a cut

11.1 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and eases a drive

10.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and drives

10.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Full ball, on line. Soumya Sarkar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

10.3 . Masuku comes over the wicket to Soumya Sarkar. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Soumya Sarkar. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and defends

10.1 . On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and drives

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.5 4 And another! Full, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

9.4 4 And another! Full, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

9.3 . Good line and length from Chivanga. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.2 . Back of a length from Chivanga, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and inside edges

9.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and cuts

8.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts square for four runs.

8.6 1w Wide. Short, on line.

8.5 2 On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and drives for 2 runs.

8.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . On a good line and length from Evans once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and edges

8.1 3 On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and drives over the on side field for three runs.

7.6 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives

7.5 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and outside edges

7.4 . Chivanga comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

7.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for one run.

7.2 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Soumya Sarkar ducks out of the way

7.1 1 Good length from Chivanga, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and square cuts for 1 run back behind point.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a cut

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Soumya Sarkar. He gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and defends

6.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Evans. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Masakadza.

6.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Evans, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

6.1 . Good line and length from Evans. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but lets the ball travel through to Madande untouched

5.6 2 Full, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs back through point.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

5.3 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and punches a drive

5.2 . Good line and length once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and tucks a glance

5.1 4 And another! Masuku pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Soumya Sarkar. He rocks back and slices a square cut

4.5 . Good line and length from Evans once more. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

4.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1lb Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

4.2 . Good line and length once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends

4.1 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and outside edges down the ground.

3.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and eases a drive

3.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Back of a length from Masuku, on line again. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and cuts

3.3 1 Good length from Masuku, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and punches a sloppy drive for a run on the on side.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

3.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Masuku, too wide outside leg. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but misses while trying a hook

3.1 . On a good line and length once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . Good line and length from Evans. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and defends

2.5 . On a good line and length again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

2.4 . On a good line and length once more. Soumya Sarkar goes back and defends

2.3 . Good line and length from Evans again. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

2.2 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Soumya Sarkar. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Good line and length from Evans again. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

1.6 4 FOUR! Masuku pitches one up, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

1.5 2 Back of a length, on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

1.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Masuku, pitching near leg stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and lofts a hook back behind square for six runs.

1.3 . Good length from Masuku, pitching on leg and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He moves onto the back foot and defends

1.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

1.1 . Good line and length from Masuku. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and defends

0.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and outside edges for a single run on the off side.

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Soumya Sarkar goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

0.4 . Good length from Evans, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and defends

0.3 . Short of a length, on line again. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and eases a drive

48.1 W OUT! Mohammad Saifuddin gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump again. Masuku gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz

47.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Chivanga gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

47.5 . Shoriful Islam drops one in short, pitching outside off. Chivanga gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a ramp

47.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Chivanga gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

47.3 . Length ball, outside off. Chivanga moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

47.2 W OUT! Five-for for Shoriful Islam! Shoriful Islam drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across Evans. He rocks back and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Tanvir Islam back behind square.

47.1 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam again. Evans goes back but misses while trying a scoop

46.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Masuku gets forward and drives through the off side.

46.5 . Dropped in short by Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Masuku ducks under it

46.4 1 50 comes up for Evans! Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Evans pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

46.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! 50 comes up for Evans with a maximum! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Evans moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

46.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Evans gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

46.1 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Evans moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

45.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Evans gets forward and drives through the on side field for a single run.

45.5 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Evans moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

45.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, pitching outside off once more. Evans gets on the back foot and edges onto the body while trying a pull

45.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Evans moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a ramp

45.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Masuku rocks back and pulls averagely for one run.

45.1 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Evans pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

44.6 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Masuku gets on the front foot and punches a drive

44.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Evans gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

44.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Evans moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

44.3 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Masuku gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a leg bye.

44.2 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump once again. Masuku shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

44.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Masuku rocks back but misses while attempting to play a late cut

43.6 . Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, on a good line. Evans pushes forward and defends

43.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Evans rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs back behind square.

43.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Masuku rocks back and cuts for a run back behind point.

43.3 . On a good line and length. Masuku gets on the front foot and defends shakily

43.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Evans gets forward and pulls for one leg bye.

43.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, on line once more. Evans rocks back and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.

42.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Masakadza gets forward and defends. He is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Hridoy.

42.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short, on line once again. Masakadza goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

42.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Masakadza rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

42.3 3 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, on line once more. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 3 runs.

42.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Masakadza. He gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

42.1 . Short ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Masakadza goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting to defend

41.6 . Good line and length again. Evans gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive shot

41.5 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Evans gets on the back foot and is hit on the body while trying to leave the ball

41.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Evans moves down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

41.3 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Evans gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

41.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off. Evans gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

41.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Masakadza gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a run.

40.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Evans rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

40.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Masakadza moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

40.4 . Pitched up, on line again. Masakadza gets forward and drives through the leg side field.

40.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Masakadza moves onto the front foot and defends

40.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Madhevere gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz

40.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Evans goes back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

39.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere gets on the front foot and outside edges on the off side.

39.5 4 And again! Length ball, outside off. Madhevere shuffles down the pitch and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

39.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Madhevere goes back and ramps behind point for four runs.

39.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

39.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

39.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Madhevere rocks back and edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance for one run.

38.6 . DROPPED! Full toss, on line. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mohammad Saifuddin.

38.5 3 Full, on leg stump and angled across Madhevere. He rocks back and leg glances for 3 runs back behind square.

38.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

38.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, pitching outside off stump once more. Evans goes back and pulls for 1 run.

38.2 . Full, outside off stump once again. Evans gets on the front foot and drives

38.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. Madhevere gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

37.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Evans goes back and punches a drive

37.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere backs away and cuts for a single run.

37.4 1 Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Evans moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

37.4 1w Wide. Outside off stump but angled across.

37.3 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Evans shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

37.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Evans gets on the back foot and defends

37.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Evans advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

36.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere goes back and defends

36.5 . Full, on line. Madhevere pushes forward and drives

36.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the on side.

36.3 2 Good line and length. Madhevere pushes forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

36.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Madhevere rocks back and plays a wild pull

36.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

35.6 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

35.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz again. Madhevere goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

35.4 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Evans pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

35.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Evans goes back and glances back behind square.

35.2 1 Madhevere brings up his fifty! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Madhevere goes back and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

35.1 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere pushes forward and punches a drive

34.6 . Good line and length once again. Evans gets forward but misses while attempting to defend. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire says not out.

34.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Evans moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

34.4 . Good line and length from Tanvir Islam again. Evans gets forward and defends

34.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Evans gets on the front foot and drives

34.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

34.1 . Good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Madhevere gets forward and defends

33.6 . Length ball, outside off. Evans pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

33.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Evans gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

33.4 . On a good line and length. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump again. Madande gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

33.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Madande gets on the front foot and defends

32.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Madande gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

32.5 . Tanvir Islam pitches one up, on line. Madande gets on the front foot and defends

32.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off once again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Mohammad Saifuddin back behind square.

32.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza goes back and slices a bad cut

32.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives on the off side.

32.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

31.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

31.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere rocks back and cuts

31.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching well outside off stump.

31.4 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Madhevere rocks back but decides to allow that one to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

31.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run back behind square.

31.2 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and cuts

31.1 6 SIX! Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

30.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

30.5 . On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and eases a drive

30.4 . Good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

30.3 . Tanvir Islam pitches one up, on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets forward and punches a drive

30.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Madhevere gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

30.1 2 Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere pushes forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side field.

29.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back and cuts

29.5 . Good length from Soumya Sarkar, outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and punches a drive

29.4 . Good length from Soumya Sarkar, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch but decides to just let it through to Nurul Hasan untouched

29.3 . Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives down the ground.

29.2 . CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and plays a flick. There's an attempt at a run out.

29.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch but opts to let it pass through to the keeper

28.6 1 Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

28.5 1 Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Madhevere goes back and drives through the off side for one run.

28.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs through point.

28.3 1 Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

28.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot but lets the ball travel through to Nurul Hasan

28.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

27.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Madhevere goes back and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

27.5 2 On a good length, outside off once more. Madhevere pushes forward and outside edges for 2 runs on the off side.

27.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Madhevere gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

27.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and edges for a single run behind square.

27.1 1 On a good line and length from Soumya Sarkar. Madhevere goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

26.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot but lets it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

26.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza advances down the pitch and punches a drive

26.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

26.3 . Good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot but decides to just let it travel through to Nurul Hasan

26.2 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back but decides to just let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

26.1 W OUT! Taskin Ahmed gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump again. Kaia gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Tanvir Islam

25.6 2 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump once more. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a couple of runs. BANGLADESH appeal, but Madhevere is given not out.

25.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Kaia moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

25.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

25.3 1 Good length, outside off once more. Kaia gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

25.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Kaia gets forward and drives averagely

25.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Madhevere gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

24.6 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kaia pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive. A chance for a stumping, but it's flubbed by the keeper.

24.5 1 Full, on a good line. Madhevere gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

24.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere rocks back and eases a drive

24.3 1 Tanvir Islam pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kaia moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

24.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Madhevere goes back and eases a drive for one run.

24.1 . On a good line and length. Madhevere pushes forward and drives on the off side.

23.6 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off once more. Kaia gets on the back foot and defends

23.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kaia moves onto the front foot and flicks

23.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kaia moves onto the back foot and drives

23.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kaia gets on the front foot and flicks behind square.

23.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Madhevere gets on the front foot and glances for one run back behind square.

23.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kaia gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

22.6 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

22.5 2 On a good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Madhevere gets on the front foot and lifts a bad sweep for 2 runs.

22.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

22.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Kaia moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

22.2 . Tanvir Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kaia pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 . Tanvir Islam pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Kaia gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

21.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaia advances and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

21.5 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kaia moves onto the front foot and defends

21.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Kaia gets on the back foot and defends

21.3 2 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off. Kaia gets forward and leg glances back behind square for a pair of runs.

21.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Madhevere goes back and drives for a single run through the off side field.

21.1 1 Kaia plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

20.6 . Tanvir Islam pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Madhevere moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a late cut

20.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Madhevere pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

20.3 1 Full, on line. Madhevere pushes forward and skies a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

20.2 . Good length, outside off. Madhevere gets forward and inside edges onto the body while trying a reverse sweep

20.1 . On a good line and length once again. Madhevere pushes forward and defends

19.6 . Full ball, on line. Kaia moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

19.5 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Kaia rocks back and eases a drive

19.4 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz once more. Kaia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side. Kaia moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

19.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Madhevere gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

19.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kaia gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

19.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Madhevere gets forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

18.6 1 Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

18.5 2 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Madhevere pushes forward and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

18.4 1 Tanvir Islam pitches one up, on a good line again. Kaia pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

18.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kaia pushes forward and drives

18.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Kaia gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

17.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

17.5 2 Shoriful Islam comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Madhevere gets forward and drives for 2 runs.

17.4 1 Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kaia moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

17.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across.

17.3 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kaia moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Madhevere goes back and eases a drive for a run.

17.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and guides a glance. BANGLADESH appeal, however the umpire gives Madhevere not out.

16.6 . Tanvir Islam pitches one up, on a good line again. Kaia gets on the front foot and eases a drive

16.5 1 On a good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Madhevere gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

16.4 . Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching outside off. Madhevere pushes forward and drives shakily

16.3 1 Good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Kaia pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaia gets forward and defends

16.1 . Pitched up, on line. Kaia pushes forward and defends

15.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kaia moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaia moves onto the back foot and cuts

15.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kaia goes back and eases a shaky drive

15.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Kaia moves onto the back foot and drives

15.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

15.1 . Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Madhevere gets on the front foot and eases a drive

14.6 1 Good line and length from Tanvir Islam once again. Madhevere rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.5 2 Full ball, outside off. Madhevere gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

14.4 . DROPPED! Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rishad Hossain.

14.3 . Good line and length. Madhevere gets on the front foot and defends

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaia gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

14.1 . Good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Kaia gets forward and defends

13.6 . Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot but decides to just let it pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin. Kaia gets on the front foot and glances for one run behind square on the leg side.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Kaia moves onto the front foot and drives

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kaia goes back and cuts shakily

13.2 . Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, pitching outside off stump. Kaia moves onto the back foot and drives

13.1 . Full, on a good line. Kaia gets on the front foot and eases a drive

12.6 . Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and outside edges

12.5 . Good line and length from Shoriful Islam once again. Madhevere gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

12.4 . Good line and length. Madhevere pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Ervine goes back and edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

12.2 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, on line. Ervine rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a square cut

12.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Ervine pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.6 . On a good length, outside off. Kaia rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

11.5 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin. Kaia moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

11.4 . Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off again. Kaia gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

11.3 . Length ball, outside off. Kaia gets on the back foot and defends

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ervine goes back and cuts for a single run.

11.1 . Good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin once again. Ervine moves onto the front foot and cuts

10.6 2 Good line and length. Kaia gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

10.5 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kaia rocks back and defends through the off side.

10.4 2 Good length, pitching on leg. Kaia rocks back and leg glances back behind square for two leg byes.

10.3 . Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Kaia moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Kaia moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Ervine gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

9.6 . Full ball, outside off. Kaia gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.5 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin once more. Kaia gets forward and drives

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin again. Ervine gets forward and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

9.3 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ervine moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a couple of runs back behind point.

9.2 . Mohammad Saifuddin comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ervine. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kaia pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ervine pushes forward but allows it to pass through to the keeper

8.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ervine pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Ervine gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.3 . Length ball, outside off. Ervine ducks out of the way

8.2 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, on a good line. Ervine pushes forward and drives down the ground.

8.1 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Ervine gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaia gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.5 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin. Kaia gets on the back foot and defends

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kaia gets on the front foot and flicks

7.3 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin. Kaia moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off again. Kaia gets on the front foot and defends

7.1 . Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off stump. Kaia moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket. Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Ervine gets on the front foot but lets that one go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

6.5 . Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed once again. Ervine pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ervine rocks back but lets it go through to the wicketkeeper

6.3 . On a good line and length. Ervine pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Yorker, on line. Ervine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.1 W OUT! Taskin Ahmed gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Taskin Ahmed once more. Bennett moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

5.6 . Good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Kaia goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Kaia. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kaia gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

5.3 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam again. Kaia pushes forward and defends sloppily

5.2 . On a good line and length. Kaia gets on the front foot but allows that one to through to the keeper without playing a shot

5.2 1w Wide. Outside leg and angling across. Kaia gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a glance

5.1 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Shoriful Islam! Good line and length. Curran moves onto the front foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Bennett goes back and defends

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett rocks back and defends

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bennett gets on the back foot but decides to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bennett moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

4.2 . Full ball, on line. Bennett gets on the front foot and inside edges

4.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Bennett gets forward and eases a drive

3.6 1 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside leg and angling across the batter. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull back behind square for one run.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Bennett moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Curran goes back and slices a cut behind point for one run.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Curran shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . On a good line and length. Curran pushes forward but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.1 . Good length, outside off again. Curran gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire gives Curran not out.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bennett pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend. BANGLADESH appeal, but Bennett is given not out.

2.5 . Good line and length. Bennett moves onto the front foot and defends

2.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Curran pushes forward and cuts for one run back through point.

2.2 . On a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

2.2 1 0 runs

2.1 . On a good line and length once again. Curran gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

1.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Bennett gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

1.5 . Good line and length. Bennett pushes forward and outside edges

1.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bennett gets forward and flicks. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire says not out.

1.3 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bennett gets on the front foot and flicks

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs

0.2 1 wide

0.2 1 wide