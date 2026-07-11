Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 11.07.2026

Odi

ZIM
ZIM

199

BAN
BAN

200

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hasan Tanzidbatsman941018393.07
Sarkar Soumyaall rounder69826284.15
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Evans Bradall rounder723605.1430
Chivanga Tanakabowler703414.8610

Latest Highlights

36.1
1w

Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across the batter.

35.6
.

Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

35.5
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

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