Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 11.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hasan Tanzidbatsman
|94
|101
|8
|3
|93.07
|Sarkar Soumyaall rounder
|69
|82
|6
|2
|84.15
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Evans Bradall rounder
|7
|2
|36
|0
|5.14
|3
|0
|Chivanga Tanakabowler
|7
|0
|34
|1
|4.86
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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36.1
1w
Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across the batter.
35.6
.
Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends
35.5
1
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.