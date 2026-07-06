Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Country:Zimbabwe
Country Code:ZWE
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Alexander Graeme Cremer

Zimbabwe

Antum Naqvi

Zimbabwe

Benjamin Jack Curran

England

Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe

Brad Evans

Zimbabwe

Brandon Anesu Mavuta

Zimbabwe

Brendan Ross Murray Taylor

Zimbabwe

Brian Bennet

Zimbabwe

Clive Madande

Zimbabwe

Craig Richard Ervine

Zimbabwe

Dion Myers

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia

Zimbabwe

Johnathan Campbell

Zimbabwe

Luke Mafuwa Jongwe

Zimbabwe

Milton Shumba

Zimbabwe

Mohammad Faraz Akram

Zimbabwe

Newman Takudzwa Nyamhuri

Zimbabwe

Regis Wiriranai Chakabva

Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava

Zimbabwe

Roy Kaia

Zimbabwe

Ryan Ponsonby Burl

Zimbabwe

Sean Colin Williams

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza Butt

Zimbabwe

T Musekiwa

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani

Zimbabwe

Tafadzwa Emmanuel Tsiga

Zimbabwe

Tanaka Chivanga

Zimbabwe

Tendai Larry Chatara

Zimbabwe

Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa

Zimbabwe

Tony Tanaka Munyonga

Zimbabwe

Wellington Pedzisai Masakadza

Zimbabwe

Wesley Madhevere

Zimbabwe

Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026

Matches Played2
Won0
Drawn0
Lost2
No result0

Zimbabwe Team Schedule & Results

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

Zimbabwe Cricket Team News

View all

Meet the Zimbabwe Cricket Team, learn first hand about the players of this team, how they train, how they set new cricketing records and go for their goals.

Zimbabwes Dream Run in 2026 Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Zimbabwes Dream Run in 2026 Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Zimbabwe is continuing its dream run in international cricket this year. In a Test match against Bangladesh, the team went on to secure their biggest win in this format. This adds to the remarkable achievements by the team this year, including a top performance in the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe Cricket Team04:05 PM, 24 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Motie makes Zimbabwe dance to his tunes in unbelievable bowling display

Zimbabwe Cricket Team01:47 PM, 24 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

Zimbabwe Cricket Team10:30 PM, 23 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze

Zimbabwe Cricket Team09:01 PM, 23 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Brian Bennett proves worth in outfield with yet another screamer

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