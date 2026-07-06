ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
|Country:
|Zimbabwe
|Country Code:
|ZWE
|Gender:
|Men
2026 Players
T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches Played
|2
|Won
|0
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|2
|No result
|0
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
Meet the Zimbabwe Cricket Team, learn first hand about the players of this team, how they train, how they set new cricketing records and go for their goals.
Zimbabwe is continuing its dream run in international cricket this year. In a Test match against Bangladesh, the team went on to secure their biggest win in this format. This adds to the remarkable achievements by the team this year, including a top performance in the T20 World Cup.