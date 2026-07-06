Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2025 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test Series Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2025 T20 Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2025 Test Series Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2025 First Class Series South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Warm Up 2025 Test Series Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2026 Test Series Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 24/25 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2024 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2024 T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2024 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2024 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 2024 T20 African Games 2024 T20 Series Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe 2024 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe 2024 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 World Cup, Africa Qualifier, Regional Final 2023 T20 Series Namibia vs Zimbabwe 2024 ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 2023 Test Series Zimbabwe vs. West Indies 2023 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up 2022 ODI Series Australia vs Zimbabwe 2022 2022 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs. India 2022 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022 T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan 2022 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe 2022 T20 Series Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe 2022 T20 Series Scotland vs. Zimbabwe 2021 ODI Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 T20 Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh 2021 T20 Series Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe 2021 T20I Series Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 20/21 T20 Series Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 ODI Series Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Test Series Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Tri-Series 2019 T20 Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2019 ODI Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2019 T20 Series Netherlands vs Zimbabwe 2019 ODI Series Netherlands vs Zimbabwe 2019 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs UAE 2019 Test Series Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe 2018 T20 Series South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 ODI Series South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan 2018 T20 Tri-Series Australia and Pakistan in Zimbabwe 2018 ODI Series Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Series Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe Bangladesh Tri-Series 2018 Test Series South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2017 Test Series Zimbabwe vs. West Indies 2017 Test Series Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2017 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe 2017 ODI Series Netherlands vs. Zimbabwe 2017 ODI Series Scotland vs Zimbabwe 2017

T20 World Cup 2026