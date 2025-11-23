H2h Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League, Women 12.11.2026

T20

MES
MES
BRH
BRH
Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat

T20, Big Bash League, Women

BRHBrisbane Heat

153

MESMelbourne Stars

171

T20, T20 Spring Challenge, Women

BRHBrisbane Heat

154

MESMelbourne Stars

91