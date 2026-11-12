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Big Bash League, Women
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Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
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Scorecard
Scorecard Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League, Women 12.11.2026
Nov 12, 2026
T20
04:40
AM
MES
165
BRH
166
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