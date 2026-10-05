Match details Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League, Women 12.11.2026

T20

MES
MES
BRH
BRH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 12, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
Benchno information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

Playersde Klerk Nadine, Ginger Sienna, Glenn Sarah, Hamilton Lucy, Hancock Nicola, Harris Grace, Henry Chinelle, Jonassen Jess, Knott Charli, O Neil Annie, Parsons Grace, Redmayne Georgia, Rodrigues Jemimah
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet