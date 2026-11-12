18.6 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off. Prendergast goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

18.5 4 FOUR! Prendergast brings up her fifty with a boundary! Good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

18.4 . Garth comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and guides a cut

18.3 1 Garth now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Prendergast goes back and defends through the off side for 1 run.

18.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and cuts

17.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Redmayne gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

17.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Redmayne moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

17.5 4 FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Redmayne pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off again. Prendergast goes back and cuts for a single run.

17.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

17.2 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside leg stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

17.1 1 Good line and length. Prendergast creates room and defends for one run.

16.6 2 Back of a length from Dean, outside off stump. Redmayne rocks back and cuts for two runs back through point.

16.5 1 On a good line and length. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for a single run.

16.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Redmayne shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for a single run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Dean comes around the wicket to Redmayne. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Redmayne advances and lofts a leg glance for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep for 1 run back behind square.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for 4 runs.

15.6 1 Day now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

15.5 1 Day comes over the wicket to Redmayne. Good line and length. Redmayne pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast advances and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

15.3 . Full, outside off stump once again. Prendergast advances and drives on the off side.

15.2 2 Day now coming around the wicket to Prendergast. On a good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast pushes forward and drives sloppily for a pair of runs.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Redmayne pushes forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

14.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Redmayne gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

14.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Prendergast rocks back and pulls for a run.

14.3 1 Redmayne brings up her 50! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Gibson, pitching outside off. Prendergast goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Redmayne gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line again. Prendergast pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Garth pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Prendergast gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Garth comes over the wicket to Prendergast. Back of a length from Garth, pitching on a good line. Prendergast creates space and skies a cut for four runs behind point.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives shakily straight down the ground for a single run.

13.2 . On a good line and length. Redmayne moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

13.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line but angled across Redmayne. She goes back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Prendergast gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off stump. Redmayne goes back and cuts for a single run.

12.4 . Short, outside off. Redmayne gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Redmayne goes back and guides a cut

12.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Redmayne pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

11.6 . Day comes around the wicket to Prendergast. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

11.5 1 Day now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

11.3 1 Day now coming over the wicket. Good length from Day, outside off once more. Redmayne advances and finesses a leg glance for a run.

11.2 1 Good length from Day, pitching outside off again. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast advances and punches a drive on the off side.

10.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Prendergast advances and eases a drive for one run.

10.5 1lb Dean now coming around the wicket. Good length from Dean, pitching outside leg stump. Redmayne pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.4 1 Dean comes over the wicket to Prendergast. Short of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and drives

10.1 . Good line and length from Dean. Redmayne gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Redmayne. She moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Prendergast rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Gibson, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Redmayne gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

9.3 . Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off. Redmayne gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

9.2 1 CHANCE! Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. A real run out chance but BRISBANE HEAT survive the attempt from AE Jones's throw. The misfield by AE Jones.

9.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

8.6 1w Wide. Dean now coming over the wicket to Prendergast. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Prendergast moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

8.5 1 Dean now coming around the wicket to Redmayne. Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne advances and flicks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Prendergast gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Dean comes over the wicket to Prendergast. Back of a length from Dean, outside off. Prendergast goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

8.2 1 Dean comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off again. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Prendergast gets on the front foot and plays a ramp for a single run behind square.

7.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

7.5 . Day now coming around the wicket to Prendergast. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

7.4 1 Day now coming over the wicket to Redmayne. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Redmayne pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

7.3 1 Day comes around the wicket to Prendergast. Full toss, outside off. Prendergast gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

7.2 1 Day pitches one up, on line. Redmayne advances and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

7.1 . Back of a length from Day, outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

6.5 . Sutherland now coming over the wicket to Knott. Full, outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

6.4 1 Sutherland now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Redmayne gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.3 1b Sutherland comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on a good line. Knott gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball rolls away from AE Jones for a bye.

6.2 1 Sutherland comes around the wicket to Redmayne. Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Redmayne gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Redmayne gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

5.6 3w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Redmayne gets forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, but the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for three wides.

5.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Redmayne gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Gibson comes around the wicket to Redmayne. Gibson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Gibson now coming over the wicket to Knott. Full ball, on line. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

5.1 . Full toss, outside off. Redmayne moves down the pitch and pulls sloppily

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Knott steps away and plays a drive for four runs.

4.5 . Garth now coming over the wicket to Knott. Back of a length from Garth, pitching on a good line. Knott rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

4.4 1 Garth now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off. Redmayne gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Knott goes back and plays a pull for one run.

4.1 2 Good line and length from Garth. Knott pushes forward and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Redmayne rocks back and drives through the off side.

3.5 4 FOUR! Dean now coming around the wicket to Redmayne. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.2 . Dean comes over the wicket to Knott. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knott goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Redmayne goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

2.6 . Length ball, outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Knott pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.4 . Back of a length from Sutherland, on a good line but angled across Knott. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Knott moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

2.2 . Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump. Knott gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knott gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne gets forward and drives

1.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Redmayne gets on the back foot and defends

1.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Redmayne gets forward and defends

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Dean

1.2 2 Full, on a good line again. Harris gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

1.1 . Good line and length. Harris pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Day, outside off. Knott moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Day. Knott advances and drives past the bowler for four runs.

0.4 . Back of a length from Day, pitching outside off stump. Knott rocks back and drives through the off side.

0.3 . Day pitches one up, on line. Knott pushes forward and drives down the ground.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

0.1 . On a good line and length from Day. Knott pushes forward and defends

19.6 2 Full toss, on line. Dean pushes forward and flicks shakily for a pair of runs.

19.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Stalenberg backs away and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

19.4 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton breaks through! Good line and length. Prestwidge gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Prestwidge moves onto the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for four runs.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Lucy Hamilton . Prestwidge moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

19.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Prestwidge pushes forward and plays a scoop for 2 runs behind point.

18.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Prestwidge gets forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

18.5 1 On a good line and length from Ginger. Dean gets forward and lofts a drive over the on side field for 1 run.

18.4 W OUT! Ginger gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. AE Jones steps back and eases a shaky drive, Redmayne whips the bails off, and AE Jones is out

18.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. AE Jones backs away, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

18.2 2 Good line and length again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for a couple of runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

17.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across AE Jones. She steps back and eases a drive for 1 run.

17.5 . Back of a length, outside off. AE Jones goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

17.4 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching on a good line. Prestwidge rocks back and leg glances for a run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching near leg stump and angled across Prestwidge. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

17.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Prestwidge moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

17.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Prendergast again. Gibson moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across AE Jones. She pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

16.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and drives sloppily behind point on the off side for two runs.

16.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Gibson moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

16.2 2 DROPPED! Good length from Knott, pitching outside off stump. Gibson gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre sweep for a pair of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Ginger.

16.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

15.6 1 Good line and length. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

15.5 . Good length from Glenn, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps behind square.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Glenn, pitching outside off. Gibson goes back and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

15.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Gibson moves onto the back foot and punches a wild drive through the off side field.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

15.1 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. AE Jones goes back and drives sloppily down the ground.

14.6 . Good line and length from Ginger. Gibson moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square.

14.5 1 Ginger pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Ginger. Gibson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

14.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gibson goes back and skies a cut for two runs back through point.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

14.1 W OUT! Ginger gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Sutherland gets on the back foot and ramps poorly, and is spectacularly caught by O'Neil behind square. What a catch by O'Neil!

13.6 2 On a good line and length from Glenn. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and edges behind point for a pair of runs.

13.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sutherland goes back and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, on line once again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Glenn. Sutherland advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.1 W OUT! Glenn gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Lanning advances and skies a mediocre sweep, and is caught by O'Neil behind square.

12.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

12.5 1 AE Jones brings up her 50! Knott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for a single run.

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

12.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

12.1 1 50 comes up for Lanning! Good length from Knott, pitching outside off stump. Lanning gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

11.6 1 Keeper moves back from the stumps. Short, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.4 . Back of a length from Prendergast, on a good line. Lanning steps away but misses while trying a cut

11.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Lanning. She pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

11.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Lanning creates room and drives on the off side for a pair of runs. Impressive work in the field by Knott saves a certain boundary.

11.1 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

10.6 . Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lanning pushes forward and drives on the off side.

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and guides a bad cut

10.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Lanning. She backs away and drives through the off side for four runs.

10.3 . Full toss, on a good line. Lanning creates space and eases a mediocre drive down the ground.

10.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Lanning pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

10.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Lanning gets forward and eases a sloppy drive on the off side.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. AE Jones pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Glenn, pitching on a good line. AE Jones rocks back and pulls for a single run.

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

9.4 1 Good line and length. Lanning steps away and lofts a mediocre drive for 1 run.

9.3 . Back of a length, outside leg. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull back behind square.

9.2 1 Good line and length. AE Jones advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 2 On a good line and length. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for 2 runs.

8.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Bassingthwaite. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bassingthwaite. AE Jones gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

8.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Bassingthwaite. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

8.2 1w Wide. Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. AE Jones gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

7.6 2 Full, pitching outside off again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

7.4 . Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off. Lanning goes back and inside edges

7.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

7.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. AE Jones goes back and cuts

6.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Full, on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Knott, pitching outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Lanning gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

6.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. AE Jones steps back and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lanning. She moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

5.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

5.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

4.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. AE Jones advances and drives for a single run.

4.5 . Full ball, outside off stump again. AE Jones advances and eases a wild drive on the off side.

4.4 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off stump. Lanning shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for one run.

4.3 2 Good line and length once again. Lanning creates space and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

4.2 . On a good line and length once again. Lanning goes back and drives averagely

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Lanning pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

3.6 4 FOUR! Free hit. Back of a length, on line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

3.6 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, on a good line again. AE Jones rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.6 nb No ball. On a good line and length from Lucy Hamilton . AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives

3.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lanning gets forward and drives for a single run back behind point.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , on a good line once again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , on a good line again. Lanning goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Lucy Hamilton . Lanning pushes forward and drives

3.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. AE Jones gets forward and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

2.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.5 1 Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run behind point.

2.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Lanning gets on the front foot and defends

2.2 1 Back of a length, on line again. AE Jones goes back and pulls for one run behind square.

2.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning goes back and defends back behind point for a run.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across AE Jones. She gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

1.5 . Good line and length from Bassingthwaite once again. AE Jones gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.3 . Full ball, on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

1.2 1 Bassingthwaite pitches one up, outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and punches a drive for a run behind point on the off side.

1.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Lanning gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.

0.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Lanning gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

0.5 . Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off stump. Lanning goes back and guides a late cut. Good fielding by Bhatia results in two runs being saved.

0.4 . Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets forward and drives

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

0.2 . Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive