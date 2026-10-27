Squads Rajasthan Royals vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

Jaipur

RR
RR
JHA
JHA

Playing

RR
RR
JHA
JHA

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First TeamSecond Team

Bench

RR
RR
JHA
JHA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

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