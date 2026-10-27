Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

Jaipur

RR
RR
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End

Match has not started yet