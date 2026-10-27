Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|City
|Jaipur
|Capacity
|23185
|Ends
|Van Vihar Colony End
|Hosts to
|Garh Ganesh Temple End
Match has not started yet