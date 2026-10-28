Squads Rajasthan Royals vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

Jaipur

RR
RR
UTP
UTP

Playing

RR
RR
UTP
UTP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

RR
RR
UTP
UTP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet