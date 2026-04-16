Match details St Louis Americans vs Future Caps T20 T20 Houston Open 16.04.2026

T20

LOU
LOU
FUT
FUT

Match Info

Match:T20 Houston Open 2026
Date:Monday, April 13, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, April 16, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

St Louis Americans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Future Caps Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet