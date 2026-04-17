Match details Seattle Thunderbolts vs Future Caps T20 T20 Houston Open 17.04.2026

T20

SEA
SEA
FUT
FUT

Match Info

Match:T20 Houston Open 2026
Date:Monday, April 13, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Seattle Thunderbolts Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Future Caps Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet