Match details 2nd Place vs 3rd Place The hundred The Hundred, Women 14.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
2nd Place Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
3rd Place Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet